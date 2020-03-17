The Reset: Cavs softball knocks off Hoover

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Round Robin Softball John Carroll's Macey Ogle (21) pitches during a Hoover Round Robin game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hoover High School.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Homewood

Last Tuesday, the Spain Park baseball team took down Homewood 10-2. The Jags scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised to the victory. For Spain Park, Colton Ledbetter led the offensive charge with two hits and two RBIs in the contest. Ethan Smallwood and Ashton Cobb also each drove in two runs. Homewood’s Trae Ausmer notched two hits for the Patriots.

On Thursday, Homewood traveled to Tuscaloosa and earned a 10-5 win over Northridge. The Patriots trailed 5-1 after five innings, but they scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take the lead. Brode Susce earned the win on the mound, as he struck out 10 batters in five innings. Harrison Hawkins hit a two-run single in the sixth, Kaj Knudsen followed with a run-scoring single and Andrew Rohdy drove home a run with a double to highlight the big sixth.

Homewood swept Ramsay in a doubleheader on Friday, winning by scores of 17-2 and 12-2. In the first game, Ausmer and Andrew Rohdy had two hits, with Ausmer driving in four runs as well. Jackson Smitherman and Alex Ray drove in multiple runs as well. Graham Harrison picked up the win on the mound. In the second game, Will Heisler struck out six batters in five innings of work. Smitherman drove in three more runs and Cam Green had a two-run hit as well.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team began last week with a dominant 14-4 win over McAdory on Monday. The Cavs got balanced production throughout the lineup and were led by TJ Messina and Jake Willett, who each drove in two runs.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

Last Monday, the Homewood and John Carroll high school softball teams squared off, with John Carroll pulling out a 4-3 victory. The Cavs got back-to-back run-scoring hits from Charlotte Phillips and Macey Ogle to overtake the Patriots in the fifth inning. Phillips drove in two runs in the game for the Cavs. For Homewood, Hunter Dunn hit a home run and knocked in two runs herself.

The Patriots were back in action on Friday, falling to Pelham 16-5. Homewood took the lead in the second inning, but a nine-run sixth inning from Pelham allowed the Panthers to run away with the victory. Jakaria Byrd had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Patriots.

Homewood honored the late Aniah Blanchard on Saturday by hosting a pair of home games. The Patriots routed Briarwood 17-1 and lost a tight game to Mountain Brook 12-11. In the Briarwood game, the Patriots had several offensive stars. Byrd and Dunn both tallied three hits and homered, with Dunn driving in four runs and Byrd knocking in a pair. Ella Walker drove in three runs and Rachel Box had two RBIs. Zoe Couch doubled twice, drove in two runs, and allowed just one run in four innings in the circle. In the Mountain Brook loss, Dunn went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and six RBIs.

John Carroll

On Tuesday, John Carroll and Mountain Brook attempted to beat the incoming rain by playing in the early afternoon. The game reached the fifth inning, before it was suspended by lightning, with the Cavs holding an 11-3 lead. Phillips had two doubles and five RBIs, while Mallory Ogle was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs when the game was halted.

John Carroll competed in the Buccaneer Round Robin at Hoover over the weekend. The Cavs began play on Friday with a 6-6 tie with Hale County. The Cavs jumped out to a 6-0 lead with a pair of runs in each of the first three innings, but they were unable to hang on. Claire Boone and Abi Allarde each homered and drove in two runs, while Macey Ogle also went deep in the game.

John Carroll split a pair of games on Saturday to finish out the event. The Cavs first fell to Benjamin Russell 9-5. Emma Bauer led the Cavs with two RBIs in the game. The Cavs rebounded to notch an impressive 5-3 win over Hoover. Macey Ogle homered and drove in two runs while also going the full five innings in the circle.

SOCCER

Homewood

The Homewood girls soccer team earned a big win and a tie last week. On Monday, Homewood tied with Westminster-Oak Mountain 1-1. Westminster had multiple saves in the first half to keep the Patriots from gaining the advantage. Katie Hoaglund put the Lady Knights ahead in the middle of the first half.

Caroline Payne hit the equalizer with only 1:15 left in the first half. Neither team found the back of the net in the second half.

The Lady Patriots finished the week on Thursday with a 10-0 win over Pinson Valley.

The boys team outscored opponents 13-2 on the week to earn two wins. Homewood beat Hartselle 8-1 on Tuesday before another win by a 5-1 margin over Pinson Valley on Thursday.

John Carroll

Both John Carroll soccer teams lost to Hoover during the week. The girls team fell to Hoover on Thursday 2-0 and now sits at 7-2 on the season. The boys team fell to the Bucs 6-1 on Tuesday. Braxton Buckner scored the only goal for the Cavs.

TENNIS

Homewood

The Homewood boys tennis team picked up two sweeps last week. On Monday, Homewood swept Springville before earning another 9-0 win over Oxford on Tuesday.

The girls team followed suit with two wins. The Lady Patriots defeated Springville 8-1 on Monday and swept Oxford on Tuesday.

GOLF

Homewood

The Homewood boys golf team won the Hartselle Match Play event at Burningtree in Decatur last week.

