The Reset: Spring sports stay busy

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Taylor Patterson (21) fields the ball as he makes the throw to first base for an out in a game against John Carroll Catholic at Homewood High School on Friday, March 5, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Homewood baseball team earned an impressive 8-4 win over Cullman. The Patriots racked up 12 hits in the game, with Max Heath, Brode Susce, Taylor Patterson, Brian Condon and Jack Couch each tallied two hits. Josh Beasley, Addison Daugherty and Austin Whitley each hurled two innings as well.

John Carroll used three pitchers to combine for a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Bessemer City on Tuesday. Luke Harris finished with three hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs. Seth Seidenfaden had a double among his two hits and drove in three runs as well. Aden Malpass struck out seven in three hitless innings.

Homewood earned a 9-2 win over Ramsay at historic Rickwood Field on Thursday. Susce threw a complete game, going seven innings, allowing three hits and striking out 10. Heath finished a stellar game with three hits, three RBIs and five stolen bases. Couch hit two doubles. Patterson went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and John Hall was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases.

John Carroll split a doubleheader with Shades Valley on Thursday, losing the first game 17-16 and winning the second one 15-11. In the first game, Seidenfaden and William Ydarraga led the offense with four RBIs each. In the win, the Cavs jumped out to a 12-1 lead and surrendered a couple big innings to make the game closer. JT Weisberg led the offense on the night, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Seidenfaden finished with a double and two RBIs. Ydarraga had three hits and drove in a run, while Aaron Malpass doubled and knocked in a pair.

Homewood fell to Gardendale 3-2 on Friday. Will Heisler pitched well for the Patriots, allowing just an unearned run on four hits in five innings. Charlie Goode and Patterson drove in a run as well.

On Saturday, John Carroll lost both ends of a doubleheader. The Cavs fell 22-5 to Mountain Brook and 10-8 to Clay-Chalkville. In the Mountain Brook loss, Williams Gignilliat went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. In the Clay game, Harris went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Weisberg and tripled and drove home two and Aaron Malpass had three hits and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Last Tuesday, the Homewood softball team fell to Thompson 12-2. Also on Tuesday, John Carroll blew past Shades Valley 14-2. Macey Ogle led the offense by going 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Kayla Coley-Drayton finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Abi Allarde drove in two as well. Annie Gregory pitched well, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings.

Homewood fell to Pelham 15-8 on Thursday. Jakaria Byrd had a strong game for the Patriots, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. She went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Hunter Dunn drove in a pair of runs as well.

John Carroll played in the Hoover Round Robin over the weekend. On Friday, the Cavs lost to Hewitt-Trussville 14-0. On Saturday, the Cavs fell to Helena 10-6 before beating Hoover 7-6. In the Helena loss, Charlotte Phillips and Ogle each drove in two runs. In the Hoover game, Ogle homered and drove in two, while striking out 10 batters in six innings on the mound. Sarah Pepe had a clutch two-run hit in the game as well.

SOCCER

The Homewood and John Carroll soccer teams were in action last Tuesday evening. The Homewood girls picked up a 2-1 win over Mountain Brook, while the John Carroll boys blew past Ramsay 10-0. Homewood’s boys beat Briarwood 5-1 as well. Bryan Sokell, Yousef Nasser, Hardy Smith, Gage Estep and Alex Cochrane scored the goals for the Patriots.

On Thursday, the Homewood boys fell to Spain Park 3-2 and the John Carroll girls dropped a close one to Hewitt-Trussville 3-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field team hosted the Homewood Invitational last Saturday. The boys finished second and the girls finished third in the event. Individual winners for the Patriots included Sarah Derriso in the 300-meter hurdles, Brooke Walden in the pole vault and Spenser Lamb in the 110 hurdles.

GOLF

Homewood girls golfer Aidan Haithcock was named to the all-tournament team for her performance at the Fairview Invitational last Monday. She finished fourth as an individual, as the team finished tied for third in the tournament.

