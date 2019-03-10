The Reset: Cavs softball wins 4

× Expand Kyle Parmley John Carroll Softball John Carroll's Macey Ogle (11) pitches during a Class 6A North Central Regional game between John Carroll and Minor on Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa.

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team began last week with a 3-1 win over Hueytown on Tuesday afternoon. Senior pitcher Justin Perreault hurled a complete game, allowing only two hits and a walk to go along with six strikeouts. Jackson Smitherman and Andrew Rohdy drove in runs and Alex Ray added two hits.

Homewood defeated American Christian 5-1 on Wednesday behind timely hitting and a complete game effort on the mound by Sloan Squires. Squires allowed an unearned run on six hits in seven innings of work, striking out four. The Patriots got on the board in the second when Crawford Doyle scored on an error. They added two more in the third on sacrifice flies from Daniel Patton and John Hale. John Hall and Ray notched RBI singles as well.

Mountain Brook earned a 7-3 win over Homewood on Thursday. The Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings before Homewood cut the deficit to a run in the top of the sixth inning. But the Spartans put the game away with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth. Yarbro homered and scored three runs in the contest, while Harrison Ware doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs. Edward Berry got the win for Mountain Brook, going six innings with eight hits, three runs (one earned) and nine strikeouts. Doyle doubled and had a sacrifice fly for the Patriots.

John Carroll

Hewitt-Trussville dispatched John Carroll 10-0 on Wednesday afternoon, as Skylar Jones threw a one-hit shutout over six innings and struck out 11. Tyler Mauldin, Julian Sauger and Hudson Boren all notched two RBIs in the contest. Jacob Bishop and Jackson Holland notched doubles and Creed Parker had two hits. Luke Lalisan gave the Cavs two strong innings of relief, hurling the final two innings and allowing one hit and an unearned run.

John Carroll fell behind early and never overcame Minor in a 4-3 loss on Thursday. Minor scored twice in the second inning and the Cavs rallied for two runs in the seventh, but couldn’t push the tying run across. Carson Weldon led the Cavs with three hits and two RBIs on the day. Anthony Marino pitched well, going six innings and surrendering four runs (one earned) on four hits to go along with six strikeouts.

John Carroll split a doubleheader on Saturday, defeating Moody 4-3 and falling to Pell City 17-11. Against Pell City, William Ydarraga led the offense with three RBIs and Jake Willett drove in a pair.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team began last week on Tuesday with a 14-5 loss to Briarwood. The Lions scored in six of the seven innings and cruised to the win. Taylor Wheat led the charge offensively for the Lions, as she hit her first home run of the season. Wheat went 4-for-5 with six RBIs on the night. Blakley Watts also drove in three runs for Briarwood. Caroline Campbell went the distance in the circle, allowing five unearned runs on three hits while striking out nine. For Homewood, Jakaria Byrd drove in two runs.

Homewood earned a thrilling come-from-behind victory on Thursday, as the Patriots walked off 14-13 winners against Pelham. The Patriots trailed early, but scored runs in every inning after the first, including a seven-run output in the sixth to draw even. For the Patriots, Hannah Gibson had four hits and two RBIs. Zoe Couch, Hunter Dunn and Abby Brown each drove in a pair of runs as well.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team began last week with a 15-6 win over McAdory. The Cavs broke a 2-2 tie with a seven-run fourth inning and rode that momentum to the win. Six Cavs had two RBIs apiece in the ball game, and Claire Boone homered. Macey Ogle went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs in her six innings.

John Carroll notched an area victory over Woodlawn on Thursday, 20-0 in three innings. Mallory Ogle and Charlotte Phillips each had four RBIs in the contest and Kayla Coley-Drayton drove in three. Mallory Ogle struck out eight of the 10 batters she faced in a no-hit effort.

John Carroll played in a round robin event at Pelham over the weekend and picked up a pair of wins in the four games. Pelham notched a 5-0 win over the Cavs in the first game on Friday, but the Cavs rebounded to tie 3-3 with Jasper in the following contest. The Cavs notched single runs in the first three innings and Macey Ogle pitched well in her five innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits and striking out 10.

The Cavs came out hot on Saturday and started with a 10-1 win over Mountain Brook. Alyssa Barnes homered in the game, while Macey Ogle, Boone and Abi Allarde each drove in two runs. Macey Ogle allowed four hits and an unearned run in four innings. John Carroll finished with an 11-8 win over Clay-Chalkville. The Cavs put up 10 runs in the second inning and held off a push from the Cougars. Barnes had three doubles and Allarde and Boone each drove in two runs.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team defeated McAdory 6-1 on Tuesday to improve to 7-0-2 on the season. Alex Harris notched a hat trick for the Patriots in the win. This week, Homewood will compete in the Birmingham Metro Tournament.

The Homewood girls fell to Chelsea 4-3 on Thursday before competing in the Shamrock Invitational in Cullman over the weekend. The Patriots (6-2-1) fell to Enterprise 3-0 and beat Daphne 1-0. This week, they’ll host Bob Jones on Thursday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams began competed on Thursday at the Husky Seven Way meet, hosted by Hewitt-Trussville.

Makiyah Sills (100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), Reid Catherine Bunn (high jump), Brooke Walden (pole vault) and Maggie White (discus) won events for the Patriots girls.

Will Stone (1,600 meters), Eli Brooks (pole vault), Josh Thomas (triple jump) and Tobias Thomas (shot put) won events for the boys.

Homewood will host its home meet on Saturday.

