The Reset: Patriots soccer dominates lone match of week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood vs Oak Mountain Boys Soccer Homewood’s Noah Klein (1) throws the ball back into play during a game between Homewood and Oak Mountain at the Homewood Athletic Complex on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Pelham last Friday. The Patriots dropped the first game 6-5 and lost the second game 9-7. In the second game, Cam Green tallied three hits and Jackson Smitherman registered four hits. Trae Ausmer notched a home run and Will Heisler struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team’s lone action of last week came on Saturday, as the Cavaliers split a doubleheader with St. Clair County and Calera. John Carroll began the day with a 10-7 win over St. Clair County. In the game, JT Weisberg led the charge offensively, as he went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Mitchell Walker doubled and drove in three, while Aden Malpass had a double and two RBIs and pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the save. The Cavs capped the day with a 7-5 loss to Calera.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team suffered a 15-4 loss to Calera last Thursday. Hunter Dunn registered a double and an RBI for the Patriots.

SOCCER

Homewood

Both Homewood soccer teams dominated Shades Valley in their only match of the week. The Lady Patriots finished with an 11-0 victory, making their record 3-1-2 on the season. The boys team won 10-0 in its match on Friday.

John Carroll

The John Carroll girls soccer team went 2-1 at the Falcon Fest over the weekend. The Lady Cavs beat Gulf Shores 2-0 and Albertville 3-0 on Friday. The only loss of the tournament came at the hands of Vestavia Hills in a double-overtime shootout in the championship game.

TRACK AND FIELD

Homewood had great success at the Husky Seven Way Meet at Hewitt-Trussville High School on Thursday. Homewood had 23 athletes finish in the top three in their events.

The girls had Lainey Phelps finish in first place in the 800 and 1600-meter run events. The Lady Patriots had the top-three finishers in the 100-meter hurdles with Sarah Derriso in first place with Ebony Williams and Phoebe Reed following. Alex Brooks won the pole vault and Sanaa Taylor won the discus event.

On the boys side, Crawford Hope finished in first place with Carson Bedics as the runner-up in the 800 and 1600-meter run. Spenser Lamb swept both 100 and 300-meter hurdle events finishing in first place. Walker Smith earned gold in the pole vault finals.

