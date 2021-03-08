The Reset: Patriots sweep Cavs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Max Heath (5) tags John Carroll’s Luke Hammock (2) out at second base on an attempted steal in a game against at Homewood High School on Friday, March 5, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams.

BASEBALL

Last Wednesday, the Homewood baseball team fell to Minor 8-6.

On Thursday, Homewood went on the road and beat Pelham 5-2. Brode Susce threw a complete game, allowing an earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts in seven strong innings. John Hall led the offense, going 4-for-4 with a double. Charlie Goode tallied two hits and an RBI and Taylor Patterson had a critical three-run double for the Patriots as well.

Homewood swept a doubleheader against John Carroll on Friday. In the first game, Homewood won 7-1 behind a complete game pitching performance by Will Heisler. He allowed just three hits while striking out 11 and Goode hit his first homer of the year. The Patriots walked off 10-9 winners in the second game, as Griffin Fuller singled with the bases loaded to lift his team to the win after the Patriots scored four runs to take the lead before giving it right back in the top of the seventh.

SOFTBALL

Last Wednesday, the Homewood softball team rolled past Ramsay 21-5. Zoe Couch led the offense with five hits, including two doubles, and five runs batted in. Katelyn Pope doubled and drove in four runs, while Jakaria Byrd went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Eva White and Susanna Sheehan drove in a pair of runs as well.

On Thursday, John Carroll notched an 8-3 victory over Moody. The Cavs were led by Macey Ogle, who dominated in the circle. She allowed three unearned runs on one hit, striking out 15 in seven innings. Abi Allarde hit a grand slam and Kayla Coley-Drayton had two RBIs as well.

Homewood played in the Pell City Round Robin on Saturday and won one of its three games. The Patriots beat Briarwood 9-3 but fell to Sparkman and Pell City.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Homewood girls soccer team beat Oak Mountain 1-0. On Thursday, the Lady Patriots notched another impressive victory, a 2-0 win over Chelsea.

On Friday, Homewood's boys beat Chelsea 3-1, John Carroll's boys beat East Limestone 4-0 and the girls beat East Limestone 3-2.

John Carroll’s soccer teams returned to action on Saturday, with the boys earning 4-0 wins over both Hazel Green and Buckhorn. The Cavs girls lost to Sparkman 3-0.

