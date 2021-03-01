The Reset: Ogle dominates in circle

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover Round Robin Softball John Carroll's Macey Ogle (21) pitches during a Hoover Round Robin game on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hoover High School.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the John Carroll baseball team earned its first win of the season in a dominant 27-2 win over Bessemer City. The Cavs were led offensively by JT Weisberg, who registered four hits, three doubles and four runs batted in. Aden Malpass went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Seth Seidenfaden, Aaron Malpass and Luke Harris each drove in two runs as well. Campbell McFadden got the start on the mound and went three innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out six.

Homewood fell to Thompson 11-6 on Tuesday. Taylor Patterson tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots. Aron Marsch tallied a couple hits as well and drove in a run, while John Hall scored a pair of runs for the Patriots.

Homewood split a doubleheader with Pelham on Wednesday. In the first game, the Patriots lost 13-2 but they rallied in the second contest to win 5-4. A leadoff double from John Hall in the bottom half of the seventh set up Max Heath’s walk-off hit. Austin Whitley came on in relief to earn the win.

John Carroll split a pair of games on Thursday. The Cavs fell to Archbishop Rummel 13-3 but rebounded to take down McGill-Toolen 7-6. Several Cavs drove in runs in the game, with William Gignilliat tallying two hits and an RBI.

John Carroll fell to St. Stanislaus 9-3 on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll softball teams squared off last Tuesday, with Homewood earning a wild 17-15 win. The Patriots had an 11-run outburst in the third inning and held off a furious rally from the Cavs over the final three frames. John Carroll’s Charlotte Phillips had a huge game at the plate, going 4-for-5 with four doubles and four runs batted in. Macey Ogle also knocked in four runs for the Cavs. For Homewood, Ella Walker tripled and drove home three, while Susanna Sheehan, Jakaria Byrd and Hayden Bell all drove in two runs. Emily Williams knocked in a pair for John Carroll as well.

Homewood suffered a 12-8 loss to Shades Valley on Thursday, despite strong offensive performances from the top of its lineup. Byrd tallied two hits and reached base all four times up. She tripled, hit a home run and drove in two runs. Zoe Couch had two hits, with a double and three RBIs. Hunter Dunn finished with a double and two RBIs as well.

Homewood dominated Clay-Chalkville 20-1 on Friday, behind several big offensive performers. Dunn went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs, while Byrd doubled, tripled and knocked in two runs. Couch drove in four runs on two doubles and allowed just one run in four innings with six strikeouts. Livy Dunn also went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in.

John Carroll played in Pelham’s round robin event over the weekend, beginning with a 10-4 win over Jasper on Friday. Gracie Mills homered for the Cavs and drove in two runs. Annie Gregory pitched all four innings and finished a homer shy of the cycle, driving in three runs.

John Carroll earned three more wins on an impressive Saturday run. The Cavs began the day with a 6-1 win over Chelsea. Ogle struck out eight and allowed only an unearned run over four hitless innings, while tallying three hits and an RBI at the plate. Gregory doubled and drove in two runs of her own.

The Cavs then shut out Pelham 2-0, as Ogle went five innings, allowing one hit and striking out 13. They finished the day with 14-0 rout of McAdory. Gregory drove in four runs at the plate, and did not allow a hit over five innings of work. Hannah Grene drove in four runs and Emily Williams knocked in a pair of runs as well.

SOCCER

The Homewood and John Carroll soccer teams were in action last Tuesday. The Homewood boys toppled Hewitt-Trussville 4-0, while the John Carroll boys tied with Oak Mountain 2-2.

John Carroll’s soccer teams lost on Thursday. The boys fell to Indian Springs 5-0 and the girls lost to Vestavia Hills 9-0.

The Homewood girls earned a 5-0 win over Briarwood on Friday evening, marking the 300th career win for head coach Sean McBride at Homewood High. He coached the boys team up until last season and has won five state championships in his time at Homewood. The Homewood boys beat Fort Payne 3-1 as well. Gage Estep, Yousef Nasser and Fox Landgren scored the goals for the Patriots.

