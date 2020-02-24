The Reset: Winter sports end, spring sports begin

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood G Anna Grace Gibbons (15) during a Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal game between Homewood and Hazel Green on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team saw its season come to an end recently. After winning the area tournament, the Lady Patriots beat Pell City 46-28 on Feb. 10 in the Class 6A sub-regional round.

On Feb. 14, Homewood fell to Hazel Green 60-24 in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State. Click here for a recap of the game.

The Lady Patriots finished the year with a 25-4 record.

WRESTLING

The high school wrestling season came to an end at the state tournament on Feb. 15. Homewood’s Levi Miller placed fifth in the 170-pound division and John-Mark Crocker was second on the 182-pound division.

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team is off to a 3-0 start to the season. Last Monday, the Patriots swept a doubleheader with Minor, winning 4-0 and 8-2. Graham Harrison and Will Heisler were the winning pitchers, both coming on in relief. Brode Susce started the second game, striking out eight in four innings. Jackson Smitherman totaled four hits and six RBIs for the day.

On Friday, the Patriots blew past Pelham 11-1 in five innings. Heisler threw 4 2/3 hitless innings, walking two and striking out six. Austin Whitley recorded the final out to complete the no-hitter. Smitherman had three RBIs, Cam Green drove in two runs and Trae Ausmer had two hits and two RBIs.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team has begun the season with a 1-3 mark over its first four games. On Feb. 14, the Cavaliers opened the season with a dominant 11-1 victory over Huffman. In the win, Ricky Zimmerman pitched four innings, allowing just one run and two hits with seven strikeouts. Luke Harris, Campbell McFadden and Graham Russell each had a double and two RBIs. Aden Malpass hit a home run as well.

Last Wednesday, Pinson Valley defeated John Carroll 8-2 and on Saturday, the Cavs dropped both ends of a doubleheader. John Carroll fell to Mountain Brook 12-2 and to Clay-Chalkville 16-13. Against Clay, Zimmerman and TJ Messina each tallied two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team has split its first two games of the season. The Patriots began the season Feb. 15 with a 15-3 loss to Hoover. Zoe Couch went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the game.

Last Wednesday, Homewood knocked off Clay-Chalkville 17-8. Jakaria Byrd went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs. Hunter Dunn homered and drove in three runs, while Camille Etheridge also knocked in three. Abby Brown scored three runs and knocked in a pair as well.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team is off to a 4-1 start on the season. The Cavaliers opened the season last weekend by hosting the John Carroll Kick-off Classic at Hoover Central. The Cavs won both their games on Friday, beating Decatur 7-0 and McAdory 8-7. In the win over Decatur, Claire Boone went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Abi Allarde added two RBIs, and Macey Ogle went four hitless innings in the circle, striking out eight. Against McAdory, Mallory and Macey Ogle combined for four hits and five RBIs.

On Saturday, the Cavs beat Cullman 7-5 and Corner 6-3 before falling to Bob Jones 4-0 in the final. In the Cullman win, Charlotte Phillips was 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. Macey Ogle had two hits and two RBIs as well. In the Corner game, Boone had a double and two RBIs.

SOCCER

Homewood

Homewood’s girls soccer team opened its season with a 1-1 tie with Mountain Brook on Feb. 12. Homewood was down early after a goal from Mountain Brook in the first half, but a second half goal from Caroline Payne tied the match at 1-1. Homewood controlled the ball late and got off some good shots at the goal, but the contest ended in a tie.

Homewood bounced back in its home opener with a 10-0 shutout win over Oneonta on Feb. 14. Seven different players scored a goal for the Lady Patriots in the win.

The Homewood girls dropped their only match last week with a 3-2 loss to Hoover on Friday. A match against Shades Valley was cancelled on Feb. 18 due to weather concerns. The Lady Patriots are sitting at 1-1-2 on the season.

The Homewood boys earned a 7-0 win over Oneonta to begin the season on Feb. 13. It was first-year head coach Julian Kersh’s first game and win with the program. Otto D’Agostino scored a hat trick for the Patriots in the win. Homewood added a 2-1 win over Westminster-Oak Mountain and a 5-1 win over Daphne in the gold division at the Lakeshore Shootout on Feb. 14-15.

Homewood also fell to Hoover by a score of 3-0 in the platinum division.

The boys team dropped a match against Oak Mountain 3-1 last Thursday. The boys team also cancelled a match on Feb. 18 against Shades Valley.

John Carroll

John Carroll boy’s soccer team posted a win over Gardendale at the Lakeshore Shootout on Feb. 14 by a slim 2-1 margin. John Carroll continued its hot streak with a 5-0 win over McAdory as well. The Cavaliers fell to Westminster-Oak Mountain 1-0 in the tournament finale on Feb. 15.

The Cavs went 1-0 last week after defeating Briarwood 1-0 on Friday. The Cavaliers have earned a 4-1 record with a solid start to the season.

TENNIS

The Homewood boys tennis team came up with a 7-2 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa last Friday after having a match cancelled during the week. The boys team moved to a 3-2 record after the win.

The girls team also picked up a 7-2 win over Hillcrest. The Lady Patriots sit at 3-2 as well on the season.

