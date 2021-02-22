The Reset: Basketball season ends

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Anna Harbin (23) shoots a free-throw during an area game at Briarwood Christian School on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Patriots defeated the Lions 33-26. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team had its season ended at the hands of Minor last Monday in the Class 6A sub-regional round, as the Lady Patriots fell 51-49 in overtime. The Lady Patriots trailed much of the contest but rallied in the final minute of regulation. Anna Harbin was fouled at midcourt with 0.1 seconds remaining with Homewood trailing by two, and she calmly stepped to the line and sank both free throws.

The Lady Patriots had their chances in overtime, but came up short at the end. Anna Grace Gibbons led the team with 15 points on the day, with point guard Brinley Cassell adding 11 points. Homewood finished the year with a 13-11 record.

Homewood’s boys were handed the same fate, as the Patriots lost to Minor 62-40 on Wednesday night. The Patriots finished the season with an 11-14 mark.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team concluded the season over the weekend at the Class 5A/6A state tournament, with the Patriots finishing sixth overall with 122 points. Sam Sutton placed second for Homewood in the 126-pound division. Graham Miner at 120 pounds and John-Mark Crocker at 195 pounds finished third.

BASEBALL

The John Carroll baseball team began its season last Friday in a 10-0 loss to Pelham.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll softball teams kicked off the 2021 season against one another last Thursday, with John Carroll dominating to the tune of a 12-0 win. Charlotte Phillips led the onslaught for the Cavs, going 3-for-5 with a home run and four runs batted in on the day. Macey Ogle was a force as well, allowing just three hits and striking out 13 in five innings pitched, while also going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Annie Gregory and Gracie Mills each drove in two runs as well.

Both teams played in the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic over the weekend as well. On Friday, Homewood split a pair of games, falling 9-0 to Hoover and beating Shades Valley 9-2. In the win, Zoe Couch and Camille Etheridge each drove in a pair of runs. Ella Walker allowed two runs (one earned) in four innings in the circle.

Homewood lost both of its games on Saturday. The Patriots were shut out by Gardendale 11-0 and then fell to Jemison 2-1. In the Jemison loss, Couch pitched well, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) in four innings.

John Carroll split its games on Saturday. The Cavs beat Mountain Brook 5-3 but lost to McAdory 9-3.

SOCCER

Last Wednesday, the Homewood and John Carroll boys soccer teams finished in a 1-1 tie.

Homewood and John Carroll’s teams were in action on Friday. Homewood’s boys posted a 5-1 win over Altamont and the girls picked up an 8-0 win over Northridge. John Carroll’s boys beat Prattville 3-0 and Montgomery Academy 3-1, while the girls beat tied with Prattville 2-2 and lost to Montgomery Academy 4-1.

On Saturday, Homewood’s girls beat James Clemens 1-0 and Bob Jones 5-0. John Carroll’s girls knocked off Altamont 5-0. On the boys side, John Carroll knocked off James Clemens 2-0.

