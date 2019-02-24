The Reset: Spring sports underway

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Cullman The Homewood Patriots cheer on their teammates during a Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game between Cullman and Homewood on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Homewood High School.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team opened its season last Monday with a thrilling 7-6 victory over Florence in Oxford. After Florence plated all of its runs in the top of the sixth inning to claim a 6-1 lead, the Patriots rallied for three runs each in the sixth and seventh innings to win, with the walk-off coming on a Jackson Smitherman base hit to left field.

Justin Perreault got the opening day nod on the mound for the Patriots and had a no-hitter through five innings. He ran into trouble in the sixth before Sloan Squires came on in relief. Squires finished off the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win.

In the bottom of the sixth, Daniel Patton drove in two with a triple and Crawford Doyle knocked in another with a double. DaMarcus McNeily walked and Alex Ray drew a hit by pitch to open the seventh, before an error on John Hall’s sacrifice bunt attempt allowed both to score to tie the game at 6-6. Michael Kash sacrificed Hall to third, and the Patriots won on Smitherman’s hit.

The rest of the week was rained out, but this week, the Patriots are set to host Heritage Christian this Monday, Cullman on Tuesday and John Carroll on Thursday. They travel to Southside-Gadsden on Friday.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team got its season underway last Saturday, as the Cavs fell to Mountain Brook 14-1 and Clay-Chalkville 16-3. This week, the Cavs head to Shades Valley on Tuesday, host St. Clair County on Wednesday, host Homewood on Thursday and head to Gardendale Friday.

SOCCER

Neither Homewood varsity soccer team played a game this past week, as all scheduled dates were rained out.

But both Patriots squads will return to the pitch this week. The boys (1-0-1) will play at Pelham on Tuesday, at Shades Valley on Wednesday, host Bob Jones on Thursday and then compete in the Florence Soccer Challenge over the weekend.

The girls (3-0) will host Hoover on Tuesday and play at Shades Valley on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The opening week of the Homewood softball season was pushed back due to excessive rain, but the Patriots will travel to Mountain Brook on Monday to open the campaign. They will head to Pleasant Grove on Thursday before playing in Pell City’s Rumble on the River tournament over the weekend.

John Carroll

John Carroll’s softball team got its season underway on Saturday, as the Cavs split a pair of games. The Cavs notched a 3-0 win over Mountain Brook, as Abigayle Parker threw four scoreless innings. Jemison knocked off John Carroll 5-1 in the second game. This week, John Carroll heads to Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday and to Shelby County on Thursday.

LACROSSE

The Homewood boys lacrosse team played once last week, notching a 20-6 win over John Carroll on Tuesday.

