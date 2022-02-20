The Reset: Patriots put up valiant effort at regionals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Patriot student section erupts as Homewood takes the lead over Huffman during the first half of the AHSAA Class 6A boys Northeast Regional Semifinal at Pete Matthews Coliseum on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team punched its ticket to the regional tournament with a dominant 81-36 win over Jasper on Tuesday evening in the Class 6A sub-regional round. Click here for the full recap of the contest.

Homewood’s boys put together a furious comeback to force overtime, but the Patriots fell in the final moments to Huffman in the Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinal. Click here for the recap of the game.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team wrapped up the season at the state tournament over the weekend. The Patriots placed fifth in the Class 5A-6A division, accumulating 88 points.

Joe Galvan was the top Patriots wrestler, as he finished second in the 138-pound class. He advanced to the final with wins over Scottsboro’s Thomas Rackler, Gulf Shores’ Taylor Cheek and Fort Payne’s Hayden Davis.

Moeen Almansoob (113) and Sam Sutton (132) each placed third in their respective weight classes. Graham Miner (120) and Hanif Muhammad (126) were fifth.

Buddy Ketcham (106), Carson Reaves (145), Jordan Cottrell (152), Blas Correa (160) and Cole Bedics (182) also competed at state for Homewood.

BASEBALL

The John Carroll baseball team began the season last Friday, falling 10-5 to Pelham. For the Cavaliers, Carson McFadden racked up 3 hits and drove in a run, while Max Plaia and Luke Wommack each drove in runs as well.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the John Carroll girls soccer team fell to Chelsea 3-1 and the boys beat Spain Park 2-0. Both Homewood teams picked up victories on Tuesday, with the boys winning 3-0 over Hewitt-Trussville and the girls beating Southside-Gadsden 5-0.

In the John Carroll boys win over Spain Park, goals were scored by freshman Sebastion Guerrero and junior Gabe Restrepo. The goals were assisted by senior Topher LaRussa and junior Sam Rickman. Junior goalkeeper Zion Norman was key in holding the Jaguars scoreless and junior Alberto Gonzolez was named Man of the Match by the Cavs coaching staff.

On Friday, senior Christopher LaRussa signed to play college soccer at St. Bonaventure.

The John Carroll girls played a pair of matches Friday, losing to White County 1-0 and falling to Decatur 5-1. Homewood’s girls were also in action, winning a 1-0 decision to Spain Park and ending in a scoreless draw with Oak Mountain.

Homewood’s girls played again on Saturday, picking up a 3-0 win over Columbus.

TENNIS

The Homewood boys and girls tennis teams earned 5-4 wins over Hewitt-Trussvlle on Tuesday afternoon. Winning singles matches for the Patriots were Ben Kovakas, Foster Laird, Colton Cox, Henry Erickson, Olivia Milstead, Paige Philips, Ava Dillard and Harper Sheils. Gray Johnson, Jack Farrell, Dillard and Sheils won in doubles.

The John Carroll tennis teams took on Pelham on Tuesday. The boys took a 7-2 win, while the girls lost a tight 5-4 decision.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.