The Reset: Basketball teams advance to postseason

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Carter Vail (2) dribbles the ball as he moves downcourt guarded by Chelsea’s Holton Smith (11) during a game at Homewood High School on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. The Patriots defeated the Hornets 40-32. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball area tournaments took place last week, with both Homewood boys and girls teams playing in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. On Tuesday, the Lady Patriots successfully qualified for the state playoffs with a 64-59 win over Mountain Brook.

On Wednesday, the Homewood boys kept their season alive with a wild 52-50 double overtime victory over Chelsea. Christian Thompson led the Patriots with 19 points and Donte’ Bacchus added 15 points. Woods Ray also scored seven in the victory.

The Homewood girls finished as the runner-up in the area tournament after a 50-36 loss to Chelsea on Friday.

Homewood boys finished as the runner-up in their area tournament as well, falling to Mountain Brook 65-47 on Saturday afternoon.

Both Homewood teams travel to Minor for the sub-regional round of the playoffs. The girls play Monday and the boys on Tuesday.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the John Carroll soccer teams swept Sylacauga, the girls winning 4-0 and the boys earning a 5-1 victory. On the same day, Homewood’s boys won a 10-0 match against Shades Valley.

On Saturday, the Homewood girls beat Southside-Gadsden 6-1.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team opened the season last Friday with a 10-4 win at Pelham. Brode Susce earned the win on the mound, while Austin Whitley hurled 2 2/3 shutout innings to pick up the save. John Hall drove in four runs for the Patriots as well.

