The Reset: Patriots win area tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood High School boys basketball team won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament over Mountain Brook on Feb. 11, 2022.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The John Carroll girls basketball team ended its season in the Class 5A, Area 9 tournament, as the Lady Cavaliers fell to Pleasant Grove 65-24 last Monday. John Carroll’s boys fell to Fairfield on Tuesday to end their season as well.

Homewood’s girls wrapped up their season on Tuesday evening, falling to Mountain Brook 69-54 in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. In Gavin King’s first season as the Lady Patriots’ head coach, the team posted a record of 17-13.

The Homewood boys kept their season going, locking up a playoff berth with a 61-34 win over Chelsea on Tuesday evening in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. The Patriots got contributions across the board. Carson Cole led the way with 14 points, while Christian Thompson and Donte Bacchus each notched 11 points. Carter Vail added 9 points as well.

Homewood’s boys played a brilliant game Friday evening, upending Mountain Brook 76-63 in the area tournament final. Multiple players had outstanding showings, with the Patriots being led by Bacchus’ 25 points and 8 rebounds. Vail went off, scoring 19 points and tallying 6 rebounds and 2 charges. Thompson posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The 6A sub-regional round is this week, with Homewood hosting Jasper on Tuesday.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team finished third at the super section tournament last weekend. The Patriots will send 10 wrestlers to the state tournament this week in Huntsville. Buddy Ketcham, Moeen Almansoob, Graham Miner, Hanif Muhammad, Sam Sutton, Joe Galvan, Carson Reaves, Jordan Cottrell, Blas Correa and Cole Bedics will represent the Patriots at state.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team defeated Hoover 3-1 last Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Homewood boys fell to Grissom 3-2 but the girls earned a 3-0 win over Hoover.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.