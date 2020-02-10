The Reset: Indoor track and field sweeps again

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field Homewood coach Josh Donaldson high-fives his team members after competing in the girls class 6A 4x400-meter relay during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams competed in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournaments last week.

On Thursday, the boys team saw its season come to a close in a 38-37 loss to Shades Valley. The Patriots finished the year with a 17-14 record.

The Lady Patriots won the area tournament on Thursday evening with a 62-49 win over Huffman. They are now 24-3 on the season.

On Monday evening, Homewood’s girls will host Pell City in the 6A sub-regional round. The winner of the contest will advance to the regional tournament at Jacksonville State University later this week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood High School indoor track and field teams won the Class 6A state titles for a third straight year at the state meet this past weekend. Click here for Sam Chandler’s recap of the meet.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed at the Class 6A North Super Section tournament over the weekend, finishing third with 157.5 points.

SOCCER

John Carroll

Both John Carroll soccer teams swept the Southern Shootout in Foley with impressive wins. The boys team shut out Daphne 3-0 and St. Luke’s 3-0 during the tournament. The Cavaliers also added a 4-1 victory over Guntersville to end the tournament 3-0 on the young season.

The Lady Cavaliers outscored opponents 11-1 to earn three wins in the Southern Shootout. John Carroll edged Westminster Christian 2-0 to start the tournament before easily defeating Athens 7-1 in match two. In match three, the Cavaliers won 2-0 to conclude the tournament.

