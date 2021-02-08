The Reset: Walden breaks state meet record

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Brooke Walden competes in the pole vault field event as she clears 12 feet, 1.25 inches to during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last week, the Homewood boys basketball team beat Hewitt-Trussville 52-39 on Tuesday. Christian Thompson had a big game for the Patriots, posting 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. JC Daniel scored 15 points in the win as well and Louie Nanni added 11.

The Homewood girls finished the regular season with a 12-9 record and the boys went 10-12. The Patriots will play in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament this week, with the boys playing Chelsea and the girls taking on Mountain Brook in the opening round.

TRACK AND FIELD

Homewood competed in the state indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The boys finished as the runner-up in Class 6A, while the girls placed third.

Most notably, Brooke Walden broke the state meet record by clearing 12 feet, 1.25 inches to win the girls pole vault competition. A couple boys won events as well, with Crawford Hope winning the 1,600-meter run and Cross Derriso winning the boys pole vault.

SOCCER

The high school soccer season kicked off last week. Over the weekend, the Homewood and John Carroll boys competed in the Lakeshore Shootout. On Friday, the Patriots knocked off Minor 7-0 and the Cavs beat Chelsea 2-1. On Saturday, the Homewood boys beat Indian Springs 2-0 and beat Paul Bryant 10-0. John Carroll’s boys beat Minor 10-1 and lost to Helena 3-0.

Homewood’s girls fell to Huntsville 2-1 on Friday as well.

