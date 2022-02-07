The Reset: Patriots do well at state indoor

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook’s Julia Grooms, Briarwood’s Reese Rasmussen and Homewood’s Phoebe Reed compete in the girls 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA class 6A indoor track and field state championships held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Hoover boys basketball team outlasted a tough Homewood team 73-71 in double overtime. Christian Thompson had a career night for the Patriots, putting up 30 points and 13 rebounds. Brodin Grady hit the game-winning basket for the Buccaneers on an assist from Salim London. DeWayne Brown finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, while London notched 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Christian Bryant tallied 14 points and Jarett Fairley finished with 7 points and 7 assists. Carter Vail added 12 points and Carson Cole scored 11 points for Homewood.

Homewood was back in action Tuesday evening, with both teams picking up wins over Jackson-Olin. The Lady Patriots dominated in a 57-21 showing, with eighth grader Ellis McCool impressing with 14 points in the win. Katelyn Pope scored 9 points, while Mira McCool and Kayla Warren each posted 7 points. Mira McCool added 7 rebounds as well.

Homewood’s boys earned a 55-38 victory over the visiting Mustangs. Bacchus had a strong game, going for 23 points. Thompson backed up his career night with a 13-point showing, while Carter Vail knocked down four 3-pointers to score 12 points.

Homewood will be competing in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament this week. The girls tournament will be at Chelsea on Tuesday and Thursday, while the boys tournament will be at Mountain Brook on Wednesday and Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team completed the season at the Class 6A state meet last Friday. The girls finished third in the state, while the boys finished fifth. Click here for a recap of the meet.

SOCCER

The John Carroll boys soccer team knocked off Homewood 1-0 last Saturday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.