The Reset: Patriots take state track and field titles

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Homewood Track and Field Homewood High School senior Will Stone competes in the Class 6A boys 3,200-meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, AL on Friday, February 1, 2019.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood High School indoor track field and teams swept the Class 6A state titles for the second straight year over the weekend at the AHSAA state meet. The Patriots girls outscored Pelham, and the boys edged Northridge.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams wrapped up the regular season last week ahead of the area tournament this week. The Patriots played their final home game on Thursday night, as they hosted McAdory. The Lady Patriots got off to a slow start and made a late run, but fell 51-44. Homewood celebrated seniors Zoe Watts and Maya Maxwell, and Watts led the team with 17 points. Caidyn Cannon added 10 points.

The Homewood boys held on for a 53-48 victory, despite nearly surrendering an 11-point lead in the final quarter. Homewood led 41-30 after three quarters, but McAdory held the Patriots off the board for the first several minutes of the fourth and pulled to within one. Logan Padgett led the way with 18 points, and Bo Barber had 11, all in the first half. Marcello Nanni chipped in eight points.

Homewood’s boys concluded the regular season on Friday with a narrow 45-43 loss to Ramsay. Padgett had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Pate Owen registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The boys finished the regular season with a 22-8 record and are the No. 2 seed in the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament, set to be played at Huffman High School. The Patriots take on Shades Valley at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the final set for Friday at the same time.

The Lady Patriots went 10-17 in the regular season and will also play Shades Valley in the area tournament on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The final is set for Friday against Huffman at the same time.

