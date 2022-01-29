The Reset: Patriots wrap up area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Donte Bacchus (0) shoots a layup in a game against Calera at Homewood High School on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams were back in Class 6A, Area 9 action last Tuesday, with both Patriots teams earning solid wins over Briarwood.

The Lady Patriots scored a 41-28 victory over the Lady Lions. It was a balanced effort from Homewood, with Kayla Warren leading the way with 9 points. Caidyn Cannon scored 8 points to supplement things as well.

In the boys game, the Patriots posted a 55-42 win. The two big guys for Homewood had standout games. Donte Bacchus led the charge with 21 points and 7 rebounds, and Christian Thompson posted a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in the contest.

Homewood hosted Mountain Brook on Friday night and came away with losses to wrap up area play. The Lady Patriots suffered a 65-39 defeat and the boys nearly pulled off an upset but ultimately fell 56-54 in overtime. Thompson had a great game for the Patriots, going for 22 points and 5 rebounds. Bacchus added 9 points.

The Lady Patriots now have a 16-12 record and finished 2-4 in area play, securing the No. 3 seed in the upcoming area tournament. The boys are 15-11 and went 4-2 in area play, earning the No. 2 seed.

BOWLING

The John Carroll boys bowling team competed in the Class 1A/5A state tournament last week. The Cavalier were the No. 7 seed after the opening day of play, which set the bracket for the second day. John Carroll narrowly fell to No. 2 American Christian Academy in the opening round, falling 4-3 in a best-of-seven series of Baker game.

John Carroll actually finished with more total pins in the match (1,088-1,080), but dropped the last two games by a combined 15 pins and fell short. ACA went on to win the title over Etowah.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling posted a perfect 4-0 mark last Thursday. The Patriots beat Hartselle 54-12, beat Carver-Birmingham 72-6, beat Leeds 69-6 and beat Pinson Valley 47-21.

Homewood finished fourth in the Mortimer Jordan Invitational over the weekend as well.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Jordan Reaves finished third in the pole vault competition, Naeemah Gamble was third in shot put, Spenser Lamb finished second in the 60-meter hurdles and the girls 4x400-meter relay team was third.

