The Reset: Cavs bowling advances to state

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Athletics The John Carroll Catholic High School boys bowling team advanced to the state tournament on Jan. 21, 2022.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams traveled to Mountain Brook last Tuesday for a set of Class 6A, Area 9 games, but the Patriots were swept by the homestanding Spartans. Homewood fell in the girls game 41-26, with Caidyn Cannon leading the Lady Patriots with 8 points. Kayla Warren posted 6 points and 5 rebounds, while Mira McCool had a game with 5 points, 5 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Homewood’s boys were unable to muster enough against Mountain Brook, falling 51-38. Carson Cole led all scorers in the game with 16 points. Donte Bacchus added 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Christian Thompson had 8 points and 8 rebounds.

Homewood traveled to Chelsea on Friday for area action. The Lady Patriots struggled in a 45-22 loss to the Lady Hornets, but the boys posted an impressive 56-48 win over Chelsea. The Patriots put together a 14-0 run to finish the game, erasing a deficit and turning it into a win. Thompson posted a career high 28 points to go with 7 rebounds. Bacchus put together 8 points and 12 rebounds as well.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team swept a tri-match last Tuesday. The Patriots beat Chelsea 42-28 and knocked off Russell County 65-12. On Wednesday, Homewood narrowly lost to Moody 41-39.

Over the weekend, Homewood placed third in the Ragsdale Invitational at St. Clair County. Sam Sutton (134 pounds) and Cole Bedics (184) each won their weight class. Moeen Almansoob (115), Graham Miner (122) and Hanif Muhammad (128) all finished second.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed at the MLK Track Classic at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Monday.

Emma Brooke Levering finished second in the 3,200-meter run, Jordan Reaves was third in the pole vault and Naeemah Gamble was second in shot put. The girls 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams also finished third. Spenser Lamb was the boys top performer, placing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles.

BOWLING

The John Carroll girls bowling team fell just shy of advancing past the Class 1A-5A North Regional tournament last Friday. John Carroll was seeded No. 6 team after the first day of action and faced No. 3 seed Bayshore Christian in the opening round Friday. In that match, the Cavaliers lost 4-3, losing the seventh and deciding game 107-102.

John Carroll’s boys did advance to the state tournament by winning in the first round of the bracket play Friday. The Cavs earned the No. 2 seed and knocked off Ramsay 4-1 in the opening round. They then fell 4-1 to Elberta in the semifinal round.

The state tournament is this Thursday and Friday at The Alley in Gadsden.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.