The Reset: Basketball teams earn area win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Anna Grace Gibbons (15) dribbles the ball towards the goal guarded by Briarwood’s Mary Beth Dicen (3) during an area game at Briarwood Christian School on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Patriots defeated the Lions 33-26. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams were back in action last Tuesday with a home date against Mountain Brook in Class 6A, Area 9 action. The Lady Patriots earned an area win with their 58-41 triumph, while the boys nearly pulled off an impressive comeback before falling short 40-39. In the boys game, Christian Thompson led all scorers with 17 points in the contest, with JC Daniel adding 12 points as well. Bo Barber and Julius Clark each had 10 points for the Spartans.

Homewood took on Chelsea on Friday night in another set of area games. The Lady Patriots fell to Chelsea 47-31, but the boys earned a 40-32 victory. Donte’ Bacchus led the way with 11 points and six rebounds, with Woods Ray adding 10 points as well.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic last Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Patriots had a couple individual winners, with Reid Catherine Bunn winning the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 4 inches. Crawford Hope won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:26.15.

There were plenty of podium finishers as well, including Marin Poleshek (third in 3,200), Phoebe Reed (second in long jump), Alyssa Langford (third in long jump), Selah DeLuc (third in triple jump), Grayton Murray (third in 1,600), Spenser Lamb (second in 60 hurdles) and Cross Derriso (second in pole vault). The girls 4x200 relay team finished second as well.

BOWLING

The John Carroll bowling teams advanced to the Class 1A-5A South Regional tournament, played in Spanish Fort on Friday. The girls team lost in the opening round to Houston Academy, 1,059-887, while the boys fell to Marbury 1,153-1,103.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Homewood wrestling team beat Jasper 37-30.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.