The Reset: Lady Patriots win 2 more

× Expand Maddie Massie during a game between Homewood and Oak Mountain on Dec. 21, 2021, at Oak Mountain High School.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood boys basketball team hosted the Metro Tournament last week, with the Patriots finishing third in the tournament.

On Wednesday, Homewood began the tournament with a convincing 56-22 win over Bessemer City. Carson Cole led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points, while Christian Thompson was also in double figures with 10 points. Donte Bacchus posted 9 points as well.

Homewood fell in the semifinals on Thursday in a 52-47 loss to Austin. Bacchus was the lone Patriots player with a huge game, as he finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds.

The Patriots finished off the tournament Friday afternoon with a 52-41 win over Chelsea. Bacchus posted a double-double, finishing with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Homewood’s girls played in the Marble City Classic, hosted by Sylacauga, last week. The Lady Patriots won both games they played, beginning with a 55-50 win over Benjamin Russell on Tuesday. Caidyn Cannon was a force, finishing with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the contest. Maddie Massie was solid as well, going for 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Charlotte Deerman added 11 points and 3 assists.

On Wednesday, Homewood earned a convincing victory, beating Sylacauga 66-37.

Entering the new year, Homewood’s girls have a 12-7 record in Gavin King’s first year as head coach, while the boys are 10-8. Both teams are looking to find their footing with Class 6A, Area 9 play set to begin soon.

