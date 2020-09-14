The Reset: Volleyball teams have solid week

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media John Carroll volleyball vs McAdory John Carroll’s Amelia Ragusa (21) serves in a match against McAdory held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. John Carroll Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams notched wins last Friday. The Patriots picked up 24-3 win over Chelsea to win their Class 6A, Region 5 opener. Click here for a full recap of that contest.

John Carroll earned its first region win with a 13-12 victory over Cordova on Friday night. This Friday, the Cavs host Fairfield in another region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team began play last week by sweeping a tri-match on Tuesday. The Patriots first defeated Curry in three sets (25-15, 20-25, 15-9) before knocking off Mortimer Jordan in straight sets (25-21, 25-14). Against Curry, Olivia Brown led the Patriots with 12 kills, five digs and one block. Alex Hershbine chipped in four kills. Haley Callaham led the defense with 20 digs and Sarah Smith tallied 17 digs. In the Mortimer Jordan win, Brown nine kills and five digs. Sydney Humes led the defense with eight digs and Smith added five digs.

Homewood also earned a win over Minor on Thursday, sweeping the Purple Tigers in three sets (25-15, 25-9, 25-10). Here are some stats from the week:

Brown: 26 kills, 10 digs, one ace, one block.

Smith: 10 aces, 28 digs, four kills.

Olivia Outman: 27 assists, eight digs, three kills, one ace.

Homewood is now 10-8 overall on the season. This week, the Patriots play at Thompson on Monday, at Briarwood on Tuesday, at Tuscaloosa County on Thursday and in the Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday.

John Carroll had a busy week last week. The Cavs picked up a pair of regular season wins before playing in the Catholic Cup at McGill-Toolen over the weekend. John Carroll won both regular season matches in straight sets, knocking off Pelham (25-19, 33-31, 25-13) and McAdory (25-14, 25-7, 25-10).

At the Catholic Cup, John Carroll defeated St. John Paul II (25-11, 25-18, 25-14) but lost to St. Pius (Ga.) [25-11, 25-6, 19-25, 25-14) and McGill-Toolen (25-19, 25-21, 25-14). Here are some stats from the week:

Riley Kelner: 38 kills, nine aces (22 kills in tournament).

Erin Jenkins: 20 kills, seven blocks.

Morgan Scott: 23 kills, 16 blocks (20 kills, 11 blocks in tournament).

Sara Archer: 58 assists, 17 digs, three blocks, three aces (35 assists, 14 digs, three blocks in tournament).

Amelia Ragusa: 76 digs, 16 aces (25 digs against Pelham, 51 digs in tournament).

John Carroll is now 9-10 overall and 3-0 in area play. This week, the Cavs are at Bessemer City on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, the site of the state meet in November. The Homewood teams competed in the “Large Schools” meet, with the boys finishing 16th and the girls placing eighth as a team.

Crawford Hope won the boys race with a time of 15:20.75, with Grayton Murray, Ben Murray, Andrew Laird and Sid Warren also contributing to the team score. The top five girls were Victoria Thompson, Caroline Wilder, Marin Poleshek, Camille Etheridge and Sydney Dobbins.

John Carroll was also at the meet, with Tyler Wittmann the top boys runner and Lilly Langley the top girl.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.