Patriots boys finish runner-up at state indoor

Photo courtesy of Homewood Track and Field The Homewood High School boys indoor track and field team finished second in the Class 6A state meet on Jan. 30, 2026. Photo courtesy of Homewood Track and Field.

The Homewood High School boys indoor track and field team finished as the Class 6A runner-up at the state meet last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The girls finished third in the team competition.

Northridge won the boys competition, scoring 60 points to Homewood's 48. Homewood's total edged Hazel Green, with 46.5 points. Mountain Brook finished fourth and Spain Park was fifth.

On the girls side, Mountain Brook dominated the competition, scoring 91 points to second-place Pelham's 61 points. Homewood scored 46, followed by Saraland and Fort Payne.

Homewood's top individual performer was Isaiah Davis, who won the 800-meter run.

Tomon Felton scored points for the Patriots in multiple events, finishing third in the long jump and seventh in the 60-meter dash. Lexie Fowlkes did the same on the girls side, placing fourth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200. Keely Chadha also scored eight points, finishing second in the pole vault.

Claire Mitchell was third in the 40 and eighth in the 60-meter hurdles. John Martin was fifth in triple jump and sixth in high jump.

Mirai Aaron was third in shot put, while Clayton Coltrin was third in pole vault and Kate Northington was fourth in pole vault.

John Esslinger finished seventh in long jump.

Charles Stone was eighth in the 800, Maggie Moore finished eighth in the 3,200 and Levi Derriso finished eighth in pole vault.

Landon McKittrick, Liam Linebaugh, Marin McWilliams, Karis Kynes, Nico Davis, Evelyn Buckner, Wade Thomas, Wiill Thompson, Sasha Durena, Estella Derriso, Tessa Teter, Caeten Armstead and Chloe Warren all participated as individuals as well.

In the relays, the boys 4x800-meter relay team finished third, while the 4x200 team was fourth. The girls 4x200 team finished fourth, with the 4x400 team also claiming fifth.

For John Carroll, Lacy Jackson placed third in the long jump and eighth in the 400 in 4A-5A competition. Pryce Smith finished third in the 60-meter hurdles.

Amelia Leath was fifth in the 1,600, while Cameron Graham placed fifth in the pole vault.

Sawyer Bray was seventh in pole vault. Hugh Tighe also participated as an individual.