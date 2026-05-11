Patriots, Cavs compete at state soccer finals

× 1 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kardyn Spears (21) pursues the ball in heavy traffic - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 2 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Vivienne Champigny (2) patiently pursues the falling ball as Northridge's Ann Cade Eddngs (9) tries to fight for position - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 3 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Homewood players look on wanting a foul call - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 4 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Ryanne Ezekiel (18) with the header win - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 5 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Lillian Ruzic (4) looks on as she waits to sub in - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 6 of 62 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kardyn Spears (21) kicks the ball into the box on a Free Kick late in the game- In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 7 of 62 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Vivienne Champigny fights to get clear for a shot on goal - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 8 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Caroline Middleton (3) clears the ball from deep in Homewood territory with the header- In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 9 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Ryanne Ezekiel (18) passes through traffic between Northridge's Maddie Vanderlyke (33) and Mia Moreno (3) - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 10 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Homewood's bench look on as the seconds tick off at the end of the match - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 11 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Homewood Students look on - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 12 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kardyn Spears sends a Free Kick in from just outside the box late in the game - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 13 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Katie Maple (9) passes the ball at midfield as Northridge's Bayne Brown (22) pursues - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 14 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Goalkeeper Jaelynn Ward blocks a sailing goal attempt as Northridge attackers close- In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 15 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kate Maple (9) is fouled in the box by Northridge's Goalkeeper Kiley Brewer - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 16 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kardyn Spears mentally prepares for a PK after the foul in the box - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 17 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kardyn Spears sends a PK near the end of the game - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 18 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Greysi Suazo (6) fights for control of the ball as Homewood fans look on - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 19 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Willa Sheehan passes the ball deep in Northridge territory - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 20 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kardyn Spears with a late socring attempt as the final seconds tick off - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 21 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Homewood staff and fellow Captain Ryanne Ezekiel console Captain Kardyn Spears after the heartbreaking loss - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 22 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final The team and staff with the 6A Girls Soccer State Runner Up trophey - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 23 of 62 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Coach Sean McBride gives the girls a final encouraging word after the loss and awards ceremony - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 24 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kardyn Spears wins a jump ball on the header - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 25 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Meagan Tucker (10) fights Northridge's Lilee Becker (6) for the ball - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 26 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Coach Sean McBride instructs the girls and adjusts the game plan during halftime - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 27 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Kate Maple (9) passes the ball through as Northridge's Sophie Maxwell attempts to defend - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 28 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Reagan Gray wins the ball on a header in front of the Northridge fan section - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 29 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Meagan Tucker (10) dribbles the ball down the field - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 30 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final The team thanks the fans as they cheer for the girls after the loss - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 31 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Coach Sean McBride lifts up the girls after the tough loss- In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 32 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Vivienne Champigny pushes through traffic towards the Northridge goal - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 33 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Meagan Tucker and Northridge's Maggie Lyons (18) fight for the ball - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 34 of 62 Expand David Leong +1.205.201.1723 Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Meagan Tucker (10) and Northridge's Maggie Cook fight for control of the ball on the Spears free kick - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 35 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Jaelynn Ward with the save on a Northridge Shot - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 36 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Vivienne Champigny (2) with the steal on an attempted pass by Northridge - In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 37 of 62 Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood v Northridge Girls' Soccer 6A Final Ryanne Ezekiel passes the ball in traffic as the Northridge defender closes- In Homewood’s 2-1 Loss vs Northridge in the 6A girls’ soccer state Finals, on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 38 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Eliza Hay outruns the Guntersville defender in pursuit of the ball - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 39 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Eliza Hay goes down with an injury - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 40 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Goalkeeper Charlotte Soulis had four saves - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 41 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Charlie Sullivan beats Guntersville's Anna Larson to clear the ball - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 42 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Coach giving the officials his thumbs-up of agreement as the teams head into the lockerroom for a nearly hour-long lightening delay - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 43 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Ella Yerkes puts the ball in play on a goal kick early in the game - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 44 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Charlie Sullivan looks on as the team head in to avoid the lightening - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 45 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Coach Mike Jones encourages and instructs Olivia Sullivan during halftime - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 46 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Coach Mike Jones says a final prayer before Kickoff - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 47 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Abigail Gonzales passes the ball while defended by Guntersville's Annie Mac Altom - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 48 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 49 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Maura O'Farrell wins the ball with a header against Guntersville's Setta Willis- In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 50 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Ella Yerkes clears a ball from the box as Guntersville's Landry Griep tries to win the 1-on-1 - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 51 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Charlie Sullivan pursues the ball - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 52 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Evalin Dominguez gets praise from Coach Mike Jones as she is substituted out of the game - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 53 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Chapel Dent battles Guntersville's Ella Willis on a contested ball - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 54 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Olivia Sullivan wins the ball with a pull back against Guntersville's Maggie Flanagan - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 55 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal John Carroll defense protects the goal - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 56 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Evalin Dominguez sends a rocket crossing pass in front of Guntersville's Mary Valencia and the Guntersville fans - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 57 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 58 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal The Bench looks on as the rain comes down hard - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 59 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal Alexia Esparza reaches for the ball as Guntersville's Ella Tate Campbell pressures her - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 60 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal The Lady Cavs passing in traffic as Guntersville's Ella Willis contends - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 61 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal The thunderstorm could not stop play as Maura O'Farrell prepares for a throw-in - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender × 62 of 62 Expand by Alex Millender John Carroll v Guntersville Girls' Soccer 5A Semifinal The starters huddle up for a final prayer before kick-off - In John Carroll’s 3-0 Loss vs Guntersville in the 5A state semifinals, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Photo by Alex Millender Prev Next

Homewood High School's girls soccer team came within one victory of a fourth state championship, reaching the Class 6A final before falling to Northridge 2-1 on Saturday. The boys program had its own deep playoff run end in the semifinals, while John Carroll's girls saw their season conclude in the Class 5A semifinals.

The Lady Patriots finished 24-5-0 under coach Sean McBride, earning their way to the final with a 2-1 victory over Athens in the semifinals. Mallie Murray scored in the first half to give Homewood an early lead, but Athens knotted the match in the third minute of the second half. Macie Dwyer answered less than four minutes later, scoring on an assist from Meagan Tucker to put the Patriots back in front for good. Goalkeeper Jaelynn Ward made three saves as Homewood out-shot Athens 18-9 to advance.

In the championship match against Northridge, Kardyn Spears gave Homewood the lead early in the second half, finishing with an assist from freshman midfielder Kate Maple. Northridge tied the game on a corner kick by freshman midfielder Maggie Lyon at the 50:55 mark, then took the lead for good when junior forward Maddie VanDerlyke scored at the 72-minute mark to give Northridge a 2-1 victory and its first-ever girls state title. Northridge goalkeeper Kiley Brewer earned tournament MVP honors with six saves. Homewood had won state championships in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

The boys' run ended in the semifinals against Gadsden City in a match that went the distance. The teams played to a scoreless draw at halftime before Gadsden City's Diego Marroquin scored in the opening minute of the second half. Anderson Platt answered in the 59th minute to level the score at 1-1, and the match remained tied through regulation and two overtime periods before going to penalty kicks.

In the shootout, Homewood made three of its first four attempts, but Gadsden City converted all four of its shots. Nathan Fehr needed to score on Homewood's final attempt to keep the Patriots alive, but Gadsden City freshman goalkeeper Jessai Lopez made the stop to seal a 4-3 advantage in the shootout. Goalkeeper Haralson Stignani finished with three saves for Homewood, which out-shot Gadsden City 23-8. The Patriots finished the season at 21-3-3 under coach Julian Kersh.

John Carroll's girls, coached by Rob Crawford, saw their season end in the Class 5A semifinals against Guntersville. The Cavs trailed 1-0 deep into the second half after Ella Willis scored in the seventh minute on an assist from Mary Valencia, and the match was halted late in the first half for a lightning delay before resuming. Willis added a second goal in the 72nd minute, and Setta Willis scored with just over a minute remaining to make the final 3-0. Goalkeeper Charlotte Soulis made four saves for John Carroll, which finished the season at 14-10-1.