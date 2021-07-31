Spring sport athletes recognized for strong seasons

Plenty of athletes from Homewood and John Carroll’s high school sports teams were recognized and honored for their outstanding 2021 spring seasons.

A handful of athletes were selected to play in their respective sport’s North-South all-star events, which took place in July in Montgomery. These games feature a collection of the top rising seniors in each AHSAA sport and showcase them.

From Homewood, Lilly Lowery was selected to play in the girls soccer game, while Luke Keown was named to the boys soccer game. Christian Thompson received a nod to play in the North-South basketball game as well.

The Homewood boys soccer team finished as the Class 6A state champion this spring, while the girls team was the runner-up.

From John Carroll, Kaitlyn Shields was named to the North-South golf event, while Christopher LaRussa made the soccer all-star game and Macey Ogle was selected to take part in the softball game.

The John Carroll boys soccer and softball teams advanced to the playoffs behind the efforts of LaRussa and Ogle, while the girls golf team advanced to the state tournament.

On the diamond, Homewood’s John Hall was named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state team as a second-team player. The shortstop was a three-year starter for the Patriots and capped off an extremely successful career with his play this season.

From the softball field, Ogle was a first-team all-state selection in Class 5A, while Charlotte Phillips, Mallory Ogle and Homewood’s Jakaria Byrd were all honorable mention.

Several Homewood and John Carroll soccer players were named to the all-state teams, voted on by the coaches. Homewood girls coach Sean McBride was named the large school coach of the year after leading the Lady Patriots to a standout season.

Lowery was named to the first team of the super all-state team, which features players from every classification throughout the state. Also on the girls side, Eleanor Kyle was second-team super all-state. For the boys, Keown, LaRussa and Homewood’s Hardy Smith were first-team super all-state players.

Lowery, Kyle and Smith were named to the first-team in Class 6A, while LaRussa was a first-team selection in 4A-5A.

Earning second-team honors were Homewood’s Yousef Nasser, Maddie Massie and Sunny Ferren and John Carroll’s Michael Rowland and Blake Mize.