Patriots, Cavs soccer players honored on postseason teams

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Homewood and John Carroll players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

HOMEWOOD

Gid Malone, senior midfield

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team all-metro

Allen Shanks, senior defender

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state

Amon Kapelach, junior forward

  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Stephen Villafranca, junior forward

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team all-metro

Annie McBride, senior midfield

  • 1st team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state
  • 1st team A Division all-metro

Hollis Tangye, senior defender

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 6A all-state

Meagan Tucker, junior forward

  • 2nd team 6A all-state
  • 2nd team A Division all-metro

Ryanne Ezekiel, junior midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Kardyn Spears, sophomore midfield

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Charley Chewning, senior midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Jacob Hill, senior goalkeeper

  • Honorable mention all-metro

JOHN CARROLL

Ismael Jimenez, junior defender

  • 2nd team overall all-state
  • 1st team 5A all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

JC Martinez, senior defender

  • 1st team 5A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Emmanuel Gonzalez, sophomore midfield

  • 2nd team 5A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • Honorable mention all-metro

Georgie Lopez, senior midfield

  • 2nd team 5A all-state
  • Honorable mention overall all-state
  • 2nd team all-metro

Walter Hungerpillar, junior goalkeeper

  • Honorable mention overall all-state

Yeri Maldanado, junior forward

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Chris Lopez, sophomore midfield

  • Honorable mention all-metro

Sophia Sevier, senior forward

  • 1st team B Division all-metro

Tori Botthof, senior midfield

  • 1st team B Division all-metro

Olivia Sullivan, junior defender

  • 2nd team B Division all-metro

Mia Wos, senior midfield

  • Honorable mention B Division all-metro