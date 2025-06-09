Patriots, Cavs soccer players honored on postseason teams

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood's Annie McBride. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.

The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Homewood and John Carroll players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.

HOMEWOOD

Gid Malone, senior midfield

1st team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team all-metro

Allen Shanks, senior defender

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

Amon Kapelach, junior forward

1st team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Stephen Villafranca, junior forward

2nd team 6A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team all-metro

Annie McBride, senior midfield

1st team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

1st team A Division all-metro

Hollis Tangye, senior defender

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 6A all-state

Meagan Tucker, junior forward

2nd team 6A all-state

2nd team A Division all-metro

Ryanne Ezekiel, junior midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

Kardyn Spears, sophomore midfield

Honorable mention overall all-state

Charley Chewning, senior midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

Jacob Hill, senior goalkeeper

Honorable mention all-metro

JOHN CARROLL

Ismael Jimenez, junior defender

2nd team overall all-state

1st team 5A all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

JC Martinez, senior defender

1st team 5A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Emmanuel Gonzalez, sophomore midfield

2nd team 5A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

Honorable mention all-metro

Georgie Lopez, senior midfield

2nd team 5A all-state

Honorable mention overall all-state

2nd team all-metro

Walter Hungerpillar, junior goalkeeper

Honorable mention overall all-state

Yeri Maldanado, junior forward

Honorable mention all-metro

Chris Lopez, sophomore midfield

Honorable mention all-metro

Sophia Sevier, senior forward

1st team B Division all-metro

Tori Botthof, senior midfield

1st team B Division all-metro

Olivia Sullivan, junior defender

2nd team B Division all-metro

Mia Wos, senior midfield