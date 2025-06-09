Patriots, Cavs soccer players honored on postseason teams

Photo courtesy of Scott Butler
Homewood's Annie McBride. Photo courtesy of Scott Butler.
The postseason teams have been released to recognize the top high school players from the 2025 season. Here are the Homewood and John Carroll players who appeared on the all-state and all-metro teams.
HOMEWOOD
Gid Malone, senior midfield
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team all-metro
Allen Shanks, senior defender
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
Amon Kapelach, junior forward
- 1st team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Stephen Villafranca, junior forward
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team all-metro
Annie McBride, senior midfield
- 1st team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
- 1st team A Division all-metro
Hollis Tangye, senior defender
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 6A all-state
Meagan Tucker, junior forward
- 2nd team 6A all-state
- 2nd team A Division all-metro
Ryanne Ezekiel, junior midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Kardyn Spears, sophomore midfield
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Charley Chewning, senior midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
Jacob Hill, senior goalkeeper
- Honorable mention all-metro
JOHN CARROLL
Ismael Jimenez, junior defender
- 2nd team overall all-state
- 1st team 5A all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
JC Martinez, senior defender
- 1st team 5A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Emmanuel Gonzalez, sophomore midfield
- 2nd team 5A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- Honorable mention all-metro
Georgie Lopez, senior midfield
- 2nd team 5A all-state
- Honorable mention overall all-state
- 2nd team all-metro
Walter Hungerpillar, junior goalkeeper
- Honorable mention overall all-state
Yeri Maldanado, junior forward
- Honorable mention all-metro
Chris Lopez, sophomore midfield
- Honorable mention all-metro
Sophia Sevier, senior forward
- 1st team B Division all-metro
Tori Botthof, senior midfield
- 1st team B Division all-metro
Olivia Sullivan, junior defender
- 2nd team B Division all-metro
Mia Wos, senior midfield
- Honorable mention B Division all-metro