Registration open for inaugural Homewood girls flag football season

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Parks and Recreation

Homewood Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations through Aug. 7 for the inaugural season of HWD Girls Flag Football, giving girls the opportunity to compete in the city's newest youth sports league.

League divisions will be determined based on registration numbers by grade level. If there are not enough participants to form a girls division in a particular grade, players will have the option to join a coed team in the corresponding boys division so every girl has the opportunity to play.

Player evaluations will be held at the West Homewood Athletic Center, 123 W. Oxmoor Road. Evaluations are scheduled for Aug. 13 for girls in grades 6-8 at 5:15 p.m. and first grade at 6:15 p.m.; Aug. 16 for third grade at 2:30 p.m. and second grade at 3:30 p.m.; and Aug. 17 for fourth grade at 5:15 p.m. and fifth grade at 6:15 p.m.

The season begins Sept. 12, with regular-season games running through Oct. 24. Playoffs are scheduled for Oct. 26-31. Most games will be played on Saturdays between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., with occasional weeknight games and weather makeups if needed.

For more information or to register, visit homewoodparks.com/rec-flag.