Playoffs Under the Lights: Patriots host Athens

Homewood team celebrates their win during the Homewood vs James Clemens game at Waldrop Stadium on Nov. 1, 2024.

It’s playoff time. The five-week run to the state championship begins now. Most teams are hopeful to advance a round or two, while only a few have real aspirations of going deep into the playoffs. Here’s a look at some of the first-round matchups.

Homewood (8-2) vs. Athens (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat James Clemens 24-10; Athens beat Russellville 45-23.

What to watch: Homewood comes off an impressive beatdown of Class 7A playoff team James Clemens last week. The Patriots will host an Athens team with an identical record, but Homewood appears to be the better team on paper given its resume. Homewood is hopeful to get starting quarterback Will Myers back this week, but backup quarterback Kaleb Carson has been impressive in his stead over the last two and a half games.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Athens 34-31 on Nov. 6, 2020, in the first round of the state playoffs. The Patriots have won all three previous meetings, which have all occurred in the playoffs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Fort Payne and Pell City in the second round.

Mountain Brook (7-3) at Southside-Gadsden (6-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Barney Hood Stadium – Southside High

Last week: Mountain Brook took an open date; Southside lost to Pell City 45-7.

What to watch: Mountain Brook will play its first Friday game in over a month as they head to Southside for the first round of the playoffs. The Spartans played their three toughest foes in the middle of the season before three inferior opponents to round out the regular season. Are the Spartans ready for the increase in intensity? Southside has had a strong season, but a blowout loss against Pell City last week raises some questions.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Southside-Gadsden 63-0 on Nov. 5, 2021, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Mountain Brook has an 8-3 edge in the series.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Parker and Cullman in the second round.

Vestavia Hills (5-5) at Mary G. Montgomery (9-1)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 7

: Thursday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Grider Stadium – Mary G. Montgomery High

Last week: Vestavia Hills knocked off Clay-Chalkville 28-14; MGM took an open date.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills heads into the postseason fresh off an impressive victory over Class 6A defending state champion Clay-Chalkville. The win gave the Rebels a 5-5 record against one of the toughest schedules anywhere in the state this fall. Are the Rebels healthy enough and is there enough left in the tank to go down south and pull off an upset against a formidable foe? This week’s game was moved up to Thursday due to the threat of impending weather concerns later this week.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the programs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between James Clemens and Central-Phenix City in the second round.

Hewitt-Trussville (8-2) at Baker (8-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hornet Field – Baker High

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville took an open date; Baker beat Vigor 10-9.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville squares off against Baker, which is coached by former Huskies offensive coordinator Juan Johnson. Who has the upper hand in this scenario? Time will tell. Hewitt-Trussville has played extremely well toward the end of the season and its defense is the best in head coach Josh Floyd’s tenure.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the programs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Austin and Enterprise in the second round.

Hoover (8-2) vs. Fairhope (5-5)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 7

: Thursday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Both teams took open dates.

What to watch: Hoover has rounded into form over the last few weeks of the regular season, as best evidenced by its wins over rivals Thompson and Vestavia Hills. The Bucs had an open date last week, which should benefit them as they host Fairhope in the first round of the playoffs. Hoover enters this game as a heavy favorite. This week’s game was moved up to Thursday due to the threat of impending weather concerns later this week.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the programs.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Opelika and Florence in the second round.

Clay-Chalkville (8-2) vs. Gadsden City (6-3)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville lost to Vestavia Hills 28-14; Gadsden City took an open date.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville head coach Stuart Floyd had some pointed words for his team following last week’s loss to Vestavia Hills, wondering if his team has the requisite “heart” to make a deep playoff run. That will be put to the test in the opening round of the playoffs, as the Cougars host a solid Gadsden City team. Clay was shockingly eliminated in the opening round of the 2022 playoffs before going on to win the state championship last fall.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Gadsden City 31-21 on Nov. 1, 2019. Gadsden City has a 6-4 edge in the series, but Clay has won three of the last four.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Muscle Shoals and Mortimer Jordan in the second round.

Spain Park (10-0) vs. McGill-Toolen (6-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 8

: Friday, Nov. 8 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park beat Gardendale 35-12; McGill-Toolen knocked off Baldwin County 41-14.

What to watch: Spain Park made program history with a convincing win over Gardendale last week, finishing a 10-0 regular season. Now, the records reset as the playoffs commence, and the Jags will get a visit from McGill-Toolen in the opening round. If the Jags play like they have all season, they are more than capable of making a playoff run.

Last meeting: McGill-Toolen beat Spain Park 14-12 on Dec. 2, 2015, in the Class 7A state championship game. It is the only previous meeting between the teams.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between Russell County and Northridge in the second round.

Chelsea (6-4) at Saraland (9-0)

Date : Thursday, Nov. 7

: Thursday, Nov. 7 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium – Saraland High

Last week: Chelsea fell to Oak Mountain 16-14; Saraland took an open date.

What to watch: Chelsea enters the playoffs off four straight losses and makes a long trip south to play one of the most powerful teams in Class 6A. The Hornets will have to pull out all the stops to make this a game, but head coach Todd Cassity said his team is up for the challenge. This week’s game was moved up to Thursday due to the threat of impending weather concerns later this week.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the teams.

What’s next: The winner gets the winner between McAdory and Wetumpka in the second round.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

