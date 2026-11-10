Playoff Football Preview: Patriots host Pike Road

× Expand Photo by Alex Millender Homewood vs Theodore - Football - 2026 Playoffs Rd1 Dennis White (DL) 12 leaps to block the PAT - in Homewood's 36-14 win over Theodore, on Friday, November 06, 2026. Photos by Alex Millender

The first round of the playoffs is in the books, and eight Under the Lights teams are still alive and back at it in the second round.

Here's a quick look at the second-round games.

Homewood (10-1) vs. Pike Road (8-3)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood beat Theodore 36-14; Pike Road beat Bessemer City 28-17.

What to watch: Homewood scored 22 points in the first quarter against Theodore and cruised from there, with Chappy Chapleau scoring twice on five carries and Beckham Newell catching seven passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Homewood gets a tougher test in the second round against a Pike Road team that is strong. Pike Road lost to Enterprise, Hewitt-Trussville and Benjamin Russell by a combined 12 points. The Patriots also pulled away from a stout Bessemer City team in the first round. This will be a matchup to watch this week.

Last meeting: Pike Road beat Homewood 10-9 in 2023. The series is tied 1-1.

Next week: With a win, Homewood would face either Gulf Shores or McAdory in the third round. Homewood would host Gulf Shores or travel to McAdory.

John Carroll (5-6) at Briarwood (11-0)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: John Carroll beat Randolph 28-7; Briarwood advanced past St. John Paul II by forfeit.

What to watch: John Carroll avenged an Oct. 23 loss to Randolph in the first round last week, and the win was the Cavaliers' second playoff victory in the last 22 years. Briarwood did not play in the first round after St. John Paul II forfeited, and the Lions have not played a game since beating American Christian 28-14 on Oct. 23 to win the Private Class AA, Region 2 title. These two teams met earlier in the year in region play, with the Lions winning in a blowout.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat John Carroll 48-0 earlier this year. Briarwood leads the series 14-3.

Next week: The winner will face either Lee-Scott or American Christian in the semifinals. If Briarwood wins, the Lions would host either team. John Carroll would travel to American Christian or host Lee-Scott.

Hoover (5-6) at Thompson (8-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium, Alabaster

Last week: Hoover beat Bob Jones 50-3; Thompson had a first-round bye.

What to watch: Hoover's defense forced three interceptions against Bob Jones, and Kaleb Freeman threw touchdown passes of 80 yards to Jordon Ward and 50 yards to Ja'Myreion Dickerson as the Bucs dominated in the opening round. Hoover will look to build upon one of its best overall performances of the year. Thompson finished 6-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, and its lone loss this season came against Prattville.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hoover 31-14 earlier this season. Hoover leads the series 26-10, but Thompson has won the last five playoff meetings between the two teams.

Next week: With a win, Hoover would host either Fairhope or Opelika in the third round.

Spain Park (7-4) at Prattville (10-0)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium, Prattville

Last week: Spain Park beat Buckhorn 38-28; Prattville had a first-round bye.

What to watch: Nash Davis threw three touchdown passes against Buckhorn, two to Barrett Price and one to Connor Greb, and CJ Davis and Hudson Hibbard each added a rushing touchdown. The score was a little closer than the game flow, as the Jags had a three-touchdown lead before Buckhorn came storming back in the second half. The Jaguars played that game without MJ Evans and will hope to get their defender back this week. Prattville has not lost this season and won the Class 6A, Region 3 title at 7-0.

Last meeting: Prattville beat Spain Park 35-28 earlier this season in region play. The series is tied 2-2.

Next week: With a win, Spain Park would host either Daphne or Carver-Montgomery in the third round.

Vestavia Hills (8-2) at Sparkman (8-2)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Sparkman Field, Harvest

Last week: Vestavia Hills beat Huntsville 50-12; Sparkman had a first-round bye.

What to watch: Charlie Taaffe returned after missing the Oct. 23 regular-season finale at Prattville and completed 12 of 13 passes for 233 yards and five touchdowns against Huntsville, and he ran for another score. It was Vestavia Hills' first home playoff game since 2013, but the Rebels will hit the road again and look to replicate last week's performance against a better team from Region 4. Sparkman's only losses this year came to Spain Park and James Clemens.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Sparkman 40-17 in 2006 in the only previous meeting between the teams.

Next week: With a win, Vestavia Hills would host either Central-Phenix City or Baker in the third round.

Hewitt-Trussville (7-4) at James Clemens (8-2)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Gadsden City 38-35; James Clemens had a first-round bye.

What to watch: Jack Floyd ran for 289 yards and four touchdowns against Gadsden City, and Hewitt-Trussville ran for 421 yards as a team, with Daniel Williams gaining 111 yards on seven carries in his return after missing a few weeks. Despite the offensive outburst, the Huskies had to put the game away in the final minutes. Hewitt now has to take on a James Clemens team coached by Juan Johnson, former assistant coach at Hewitt-Trussville. The Huskies fell to Johnson's Baker team in the first round last fall and will look to change the script against the Region 4 champs. James Clemens last played Oct. 29, when it fell to Spain Park.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat James Clemens 55-12 in 2020. Hewitt-Trussville leads the series 4-1.

Next week: With a win, Hewitt-Trussville would face either Auburn or Foley in the third round. The Huskies would host Auburn or travel to Foley.

Clay-Chalkville (8-2) vs. Douglas (10-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Austin 62-7; Douglas beat Mortimer Jordan 33-27.

What to watch: CJ Eldridge accounted for four touchdowns against Austin, three rushing and one passing, and Cayden McGhee and General Wilcher each ran for two as the Cougars dominated in the opening round. The Cougars went 12 for 16 on third down, gained 388 yards and held Austin to 185.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Douglas have never met.

Next week: With a win, Clay-Chalkville would travel to either Florence or Minor in the third round.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.