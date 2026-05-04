Playoff update: Soccer, baseball, softball advance; track wins state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Athletics The Homewood High School girls soccer team will advance to the state final four later this week. Photo courtesy of Homewood Athletics.

Homewood High School's spring sports teams had a strong week, advancing in multiple playoff series across baseball and soccer while also competing at the state track and field meet.

At the Class 6A state outdoor track and field meet, the Homewood boys claimed the Class 6A team title with 76.5 points, while the girls finished fifth in 6A with 54 points. A full recap of the state meet will be published in the coming days.

On the baseball diamond, the Patriots swept Fort Payne in the second round of the 6A playoffs, winning 7-1 and 4-1.

In the opener, Ben Roberts improved to 10-1 on the season with a complete game, throwing seven innings and allowing just one run on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Roberts also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBIs. George Brockwell added three hits including a double and drove in two runs.

In the nightcap, Cooper Sain improved to 5-0, throwing five scoreless innings and allowing just four hits with three strikeouts. Levi Nickoli converted the save, pitching two innings and allowing just one unearned run. Nickoli and Cooper Mullins each doubled in the win.

Homewood will travel to Hazel Green for the quarterfinals, with a doubleheader set for Thursday at 5 p.m. A decisive third game, if necessary, will be played Friday at 5 p.m.

On the soccer pitch, Homewood's boys and girls teams both advanced to the state final four with third-round wins over Mountain Brook last Thursday. The boys won 6-0 and the girls won 2-1. Both teams will compete in the semifinals Thursday in Huntsville at John Hunt Park. The girls face Athens at 9 a.m. and the boys take on Gadsden City at 11 a.m.

John Carroll's girls soccer team also punched its ticket to the final four with a 3-1 win over Springville on Friday. The Patriots will face Guntersville in the Class 5A semifinals Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Homewood's softball team won the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament last week. The Patriots defeated Jackson-Olin 19-0, Minor 10-0 and Minor 15-0 to win the title in dominant fashion. With the win, the Patriots advance to the regional tournament, set for next week.