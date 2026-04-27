Playoff update: Patriots baseball, soccer teams roll

× Expand Homewood pitcher Levi Nickoli (17) throws a pitch during a game between Homewood and Hoover on Wednesday March, 18th, 2026 at Hoover High School. Photo by Richard Force.

The Homewood High School baseball team played like the top-ranked team in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last Friday, sweeping Huffman 11-0 and 12-0.

Homewood is up to 30 wins on the year and will play Fort Payne at home next round.

Against Huffman, Levi Nickoli threw a no-hitter in the five-inning contest, retiring all 15 batters and striking out 11 of them.

The hitters were stellar as well. Cooper Mullins hit a two-run home run and added a single. James Eady finished with two hits and two runs batted in. George Brockwell had two hits, including a double. He also knocked in two runs and scored twice as well.

Cooper Sain doubled and knocked in a pair of runs, while Jack Bland had a hit and an RBI. Drew Susce and Jackson Chapleau each hit a double.

The Patriots remain at home in the second round, taking on Fort Payne this weekend. The three-game series begins with a doubleheader Thursday at 5 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Friday at 5 p.m.

John Carroll's baseball team had its season ended at American Christian over the weekend, falling 8-3 and 4-3.

In addition, the soccer playoffs are underway, with the Homewood and John Carroll soccer teams looking to make a deep run.

In the first round, Homewood's boys and girls each beat Huffman 10-0 last Thursday.

John Carroll's boys knocked off Leeds 5-1 last Friday, while the girls beat Moody 2-1.