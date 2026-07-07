Pickleball Kingdom brings new place for America’s fastest-growing sport

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Deana Perkins, left, and Kiki Oneagocha play at Pickleball Kingdom.

When tennis legend Andre Agassi called pickleball one of the greatest games ever invented, he may have been predicting what would happen next. Over the last two decades, the once-obscure paddle sport has exploded across the United States, filling parks, gyms and recreation centers with players of all ages.

Now, that fast-growing craze has found a new venue in Homewood with the opening of Pickleball Kingdom at Wildwood Center on June 13.

The new indoor facility features 14 courts and a wide range of amenities designed to create both a competitive and a social atmosphere for players, from complete beginners to seasoned competitors. But for many involved, Pickleball Kingdom is about far more than the game itself. It is about community, health and connection.

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha Pickleball Kingdom head coach Randy Billingsley, left, and General Manager Kyle Johnson.

For lifelong Homewood resident Randy Billingsley, the sport’s arrival in Homewood feels deeply personal.

Billingsley now serves as head coach at Pickleball Kingdom, where he oversees daily events ranging from leagues and tournaments to open play sessions and beginner classes. He also teaches a free hour-long “Pickleball 101” course designed to introduce newcomers to the sport.

Six years ago, Billingsley became hooked on pickleball around the time the COVID-19 pandemic changed daily life across the country. As families searched for safe ways to stay active outdoors, pickleball courts quickly filled with players looking for both exercise and social interaction.

“It became a family event for us and so many people that we knew,” Billingsley said. “Kids could play, older people could play and people wanted something active after being closed inside.”

Pickleball changed his life in more ways than one. He said the sport helped him lose 80 pounds because of the constant movement involved during games.

“Anybody can play,” he said. “It’s healthy, social and keeps you moving.”

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha Pickleball Kingdom at Wildwood Center in Homewood opened as Alabama’s largest indoor pickleball facility, with 14 courts offering open play seven days a week alongside leagues, tournaments and a free beginner course called “Pickleball 101.” Three-hour open play sessions cost $15, with memberships starting at $85 a month.

A longtime football fan, Billingsley compares pickleball strategy to calling plays as an offensive coordinator, constantly thinking several shots ahead during a match. He also follows professional pickleball on the PPA Tour channel and believes the Homewood facility will become a major destination for players across Alabama.

“The beauty of the biggest indoor facility in Alabama is that people can play year round,” he said. “Rain, snow, sleet or tornadoes, we can still play.”

Pickleball has also shaped Pickleball Kingdom owner Anjali Mukherji Doria’s personal life in unexpected ways. She said she met her husband in 2022 through the sport, and what began as a shared hobby eventually turned into a shared business dream.

“Pickleball was one of the first activities we ever did together, and it is now an activity our entire family loves,” Mukherji Doria said. “Not only do we love it as a sport, but we love the fact that it is a very inclusive sport that brings communities together.”

In addition to owning the Homewood franchise, Mukherji Doria serves as executive director of a nonprofit organization that supports sustainable health care in rural America. She said Homewood stood out immediately as ideal for the facility.

“Homewood is a beautiful city with a thriving group of pickleball players,” she said. “It is centrally located and will attract players from all over Birmingham and the surrounding areas.”

General manager of Pickleball Kingdom, Kyle Johnson, said one of the sport’s biggest appeals is that it does not depend only on athleticism.

“I’ve seen a 70-year-old beat a 20-year-old,” Johnson said. “There is a lot of strategy involved, and knowing where to put the ball gives you a huge advantage.”

Johnson said he began playing pickleball two years ago and quickly became a fan.

“It’s been an absolute blast,” he said. “It’s like working out without knowing it. I lost 15 pounds in the first few months.”

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha

Pickleball Kingdom offers something for nearly every kind of player. The facility hosts open play seven days a week for nine hours each day, allowing players to drop in without needing a partner. Three-hour open play sessions cost $15, creating an easy and welcoming entry point for newcomers.

Memberships start at $85 a month and include unlimited open play, up to three sessions a day, along with discounts on leagues, tournaments and coaching sessions. The facility also offers lessons, organized leagues and competitive tournaments designed to help players improve their skills while building friendships within the growing pickleball community.

Beyond the courts themselves, the facility includes two community gathering spaces, an outdoor deck area, locker rooms with showers and a fully stocked pro shop that sells paddles, pickleball gear, bags, snacks, drinks, beer and court shoes designed for quick lateral movement.

“This space is intended to be more than just pickleball,” Johnson said. “It offers players an environment where they can compete, relax and connect with others in the growing pickleball community.”

Johnson said first-time visitors can expect an energetic and welcoming atmosphere from the moment they walk through the doors.

“A first timer can expect a top-class indoor facility with a friendly staff that is excited to welcome them to the kingdom,” he said.

Ultimately, owner Mukherji Doria said the mission of Pickleball Kingdom extends beyond sports.

“Our goal as an organization is to create community,” she said. “Watching people get healthy, have fun and form friendships through pickleball is one of the most rewarding feelings ever.”