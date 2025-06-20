PHOTOS: USA Wheelchair Rugby at Lakeshore Foundation

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Prev Next

The USA and Japan Wheelchair Rugby teams trained together at the Lakeshore Foundation this week, fine tuning their skills ahead of the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

The teams faced off in several scrimmages throughout the week, although the matches were not sanctioned events accumulating towards rankings. Instead, they offered an opportunity for members of the Japanese Gold Medal team and members of the USA Silver Medal team to work out together and play exhibition games as they prepare for future competitions.