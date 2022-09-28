PHOTOS: Under the lights

1 of 4
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Mitchell Nutter has been a key figure in the backfield so far for John Carroll this season. Despite a 33-19 loss to Hayden on Sept. 9, Nutter broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run to give the Cavs the lead in the third quarter. He finished with 101 yards on 11 carries in the game.
2 of 4
Photo by Laura Chramer.
Homewood quarterback Woods Ray is off to a strong start for his senior season. One of his most impressive early-season performances was in the Patriots’ 48-38 win over Calera on Sept. 8, as he finished 16-of-26 passing for 354 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 68 yards and an additional touchdown in the win.
3 of 4
Photo by Erin Nelson.
Homewood running backs Mondrell Odell (pictured), Calyb Colbert and Jordan Kiwoi are all back from last year and proving to be solid backs once again. All three have garnered plenty of carries so far, allowing the Patriots to keep fresh legs rotating in throughout the game.
4 of 4
Photo by Erin Nelson.
John Carroll quarterback Carson McFadden has been a shining star for the Cavaliers so far this season. The junior signal caller has directed the offense many times, including the Marbury game. Despite falling to Marbury in the final seconds, McFadden led the go-ahead drive late in the game and finished well over 200 total yards for the contest.
The high school football season is in full force, with Homewood and John Carroll’s games featuring plenty of standout performances and electric games. Here’s a look at some of the biggest moments from the first few games of the year. Photos by Laura Chramer and Erin Nelson