Photos: Homewood and John Carroll compete at AHSAA indoor state track meet

Homewood and Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll's Zuzu Dillard runs the 4x800m relay during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll's 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Clayton Coltrin pole vaults during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll's 4x200 relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Zaire White runs the 60mH race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll girls 4x800m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Chelsea, Homewood and Spain Park's girls race in the 4x800m relay during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Clayton Coltrin pole vaults during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll's Lacy Jackson long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll's 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll's 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
John Carroll's 4x200 relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Madeline Alford long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Madeline Alford long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Tomon Felton long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Tomon Felton long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Tomon Felton long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Bailey Zinn runs the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's Foster Laird runs the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood and Mountain Brook's girls 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood girls 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood girls 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood and Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys in the 4x400m relay during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
For a full meet gallery, follow this link.
At the AHSAA 2025 indoor state track championship, the Patriots dominated the boys competition, scoring 99 points. Northridge finished second with 49.5 points. Mountain Brook was third with 43.5 points.Homewood’s girls finished in the top 10, tying for ninth with 22 team points.
John Carroll had some strong showings in the Class 4A-5A meet as well.Leading the way for the Cavaliers was Sebastian Guerrero, who placed fourth in the boys 800-meter run with a season-best time of 1:58.62.