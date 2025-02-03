Photos: Homewood and John Carroll compete at AHSAA indoor state track meet

× 1 of 49 Expand Homewood and Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 49 Expand John Carroll's Zuzu Dillard runs the 4x800m relay during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 49 Expand John Carroll's 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 49 Expand Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 49 Expand Homewood's Clayton Coltrin pole vaults during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 49 Expand John Carroll's 4x200 relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 49 Expand Homewood's Zaire White runs the 60mH race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 49 Expand John Carroll girls 4x800m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 49 Expand Chelsea, Homewood and Spain Park's girls race in the 4x800m relay during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 49 Expand Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x200m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 49 Expand Homewood's Clayton Coltrin pole vaults during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 49 Expand John Carroll's Lacy Jackson long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 49 Expand Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 49 Expand John Carroll's 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 49 Expand John Carroll's 4x400m relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 49 Expand John Carroll's 4x200 relay team runs during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 49 Expand Homewood girls 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x800m relay team races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 49 Expand Homewood's Madeline Alford long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 49 Expand Homewood's Madeline Alford long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 27 of 49 Expand Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 28 of 49 Expand Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 29 of 49 Expand Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 30 of 49 Expand Homewood's Tomon Felton long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 31 of 49 Expand Homewood's Tomon Felton long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 32 of 49 Expand Homewood's Tomon Felton long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 33 of 49 Expand Homewood's Bailey Zinn runs the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 34 of 49 Expand Homewood's Foster Laird runs the 3200m during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 35 of 49 Expand Homewood and Mountain Brook's girls 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 36 of 49 Expand Homewood girls 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 37 of 49 Expand Homewood girls 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 38 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 39 of 49 Expand Homewood boys 4x400m relay teams races during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 40 of 49 Expand Homewood and Mountain Brook boys 4x400m relay teams race during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 41 of 49 Expand Homewood boys in the 4x400m relay during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 42 of 49 Expand Homewood's John Esslinger long jumps during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 43 of 49 Expand Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 44 of 49 Expand Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 45 of 49 Expand Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 46 of 49 Expand Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 47 of 49 Expand Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 48 of 49 Expand Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 49 of 49 Expand Homewood boys track team celebrates their first place team win during the AHSAA indoor track and field championships at the Birmingham Crossplex on Jan., 31, 2025. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

At the AHSAA 2025 indoor state track championship, the Patriots dominated the boys competition, scoring 99 points. Northridge finished second with 49.5 points. Mountain Brook was third with 43.5 points.Homewood’s girls finished in the top 10, tying for ninth with 22 team points.

John Carroll had some strong showings in the Class 4A-5A meet as well.Leading the way for the Cavaliers was Sebastian Guerrero, who placed fourth in the boys 800-meter run with a season-best time of 1:58.62.