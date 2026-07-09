Patriots to be represented at AHSAA All-Star Week

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Three Homewood High School student-athletes have been selected to participate in the 30th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week, scheduled for July 20-24 in Montgomery.

George Brockwell earned a spot on the North boys baseball roster, listed as a catcher, infielder and outfielder. Aiden Winzeler was selected to the North boys soccer team as a midfielder, and Charlie Bernstein will represent the North on the boys tennis squad.

All-Star competition will take place at various sites in the Montgomery area, with events organized by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association under the auspices of the AHSAA.