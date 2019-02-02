Patriots sweep state titles, again

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Homewood Track and Field The Homewood High School girls track and field team won its third straight Class 6A state title on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Homewood Track and Field Homewood High School senior Makiyah Sills (middle) competes in the Class 6A girls 60-meter dash at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, AL on Friday, February 1, 2019. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Homewood Track and Field The Homewood boys track and field team won its second consecutive Class 6A state title on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Homewood Track and Field Homewood High School's Aiya Finch competes in the Class 6A girls triple jump at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, Feb. 1,at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Homewood Track and Field Homewood High School's Victoria Thompson (2) and Edie Smith (1) compete in the Class 6A girls 3,200-meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, AL on Friday, February 1, 2019. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM — Tom Esslinger wore a big smile Saturday evening.

In his left hand, he corralled a wooden state championship trophy. In his right hand, he held another.

Collecting hardware is one perk of coaching the Homewood High School indoor track and field teams, which showed yet again that they are the class of Class 6A.

Both the Patriots girls and boys ran away with state titles at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

It was the second straight year they swept the meet.

“Overall, I’d just say that the kids amaze me with their ability to step up time and time again,” said Esslinger, moments after posing with the blue-map trophies for a picture with his coaching staff. “It just blows us away. I’m just really excited and really proud of them.”

The Homewood girls outscored runner-up Pelham 124.5-95.5, while the boys edged runner-up Northridge 95.5-83.5.

The Patriots girls have won the past three state indoor titles.

“It’s an honor to be a part of so many championships,” senior Makiyah Sills said, “and for this to be my last year, I’m so proud of us. I have the best teammates ever and the best coaches.”

Sills was one of five Homewood girls to secure individual state championships. She won the 60-meter hurdles in 9.01 seconds and placed second in the 60-meter dash in 7.81.

Her top finish in the 60 hurdles marked the first individual state triumph of her career.

“I can’t believe that I’m a state champion,” said Sills, grinning. “I like broke down after the race. It was crazy.”

Sills’ fellow senior, Aiya Finch, also reached the top of the podium. She won the triple jump on Friday with a leap of 39 feet, 1.25 inches and came back on Saturday to win the long jump at 18-5.5.

Both were personal bests.

“I knew it was possible,” Finch said. “ I just knew I had to put the training and work in in order to get what I wanted.”

Edie Smith, Alex Brooks, and Maggie White joined Sills and Finch as individual state champions. Smith won the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 44.13 seconds; Brooks won the pole vault with a clearance of 11-8; and White won the shot put with a heave of 37-11.5.

The Patriots also finished first in the meet’s final event, the 4x400-meter relay, with Sills running the last leg.

“I speak for all of our coaches, we’re just grateful to be able to coach amazing athletes and kids that step up when the pressure is on,” Esslinger said. “ It’s just been fun.”

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Homewood Track and Field Homewood High School senior Will Stone competes in the Class 6A boys 800-meter run during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, AL on Friday, February 1, 2019.

On the boys side, senior Will Stone helped carry his team to the crown. He swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters and anchored the Patriots’ winning 4x800-meter relay.

Stone called his performance “redemptive.”

At last year’s state indoor meet, he won the 1,600 and 3,200, but he tripped in the 800 and finished 19th.

He also missed out on the relay.

“Just to come back from that and be able to get all four is pretty special,” Stone said. “I’m definitely excited.”

Stone won the 800 in 1:56.14, the 1,600 in 4:24.55 and the 3,200 in 9:35.34. He finished comfortably ahead of the competition in each race.

“He’s kind of our rock,” Esslinger said. “That’s the way he’s been for several years.”

Stone was the only Homewood boy to win an individual state championship, but a few others came close.

Logan Justice finished second to Stone in the 800, Stephon May took second in the high jump and Eli Brooks finished second in the pole vault.

Sam Dill also had a strong meet. He placed third in the long jump and scored in both the high and triple jumps.

He didn’t net 30-plus points like Stone, but his contributions were one of many that made Homewood’s victory possible.

“If everybody does their job, we thought we could get it done,” Esslinger said, “and they did.”