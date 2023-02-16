Patriots ready for fresh start in 2023

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Jackson Parris (7) makes contact during an at-bat as the Patriots face Mountain Brook in an area game at Spartan Field on April 14. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Witt Brown (24) pitches in an area game against Mountain Brook. Prev Next

Last season, the Homewood High School baseball team could not seem to catch a break.

The Patriots, playing in arguably the toughest area in Class 6A, got only a handful of innings from what they were expecting to be their top three pitchers due to injuries. That resulted in the end of an eight-year playoff streak for the proud baseball program.

But character is often forged through adversity, and Homewood is hoping to reap the benefits of what a young pitching staff and roster went through in 2022.

Levi Nickoli, Witt Brown and JB Sain were thrown into the fire last season and performed admirably on the mound. Nickoli will be only a freshman this spring, with Brown and Sain entering their junior seasons. Sain won six games on the hill last season, Nickoli provided late-innings relief and Brown is a crafty left-hander who is tough to hit. And now, the Patriots suddenly have a bevy of arms they feel good about.

“I’m excited for their future at Homewood and beyond,” Homewood head coach Lee Hall said prior to the season.

This season, the Patriots get somewhat of a reprieve when it comes to area play. Now, Homewood will just have to finish in the top two of Area 9, which consists of Mountain Brook and Shades Valley as well.

Hall singled out half of his senior class as the tone-setters for the Patriots this season. Owen Isenhower, Parker Sansing, Jackson Parris and Tripp Gann are hoping to parlay their strong football season into a similarly successful baseball season.

“All four guys were mainstays that helped propel them to a one-point loss that could’ve put them in the state finals. We hope to piggyback on that momentum football created,” Hall said. “We’re going to ride their leadership and experience in what it takes to win big ball games.”

Hall hopes to see Isenhower excel at the top of the order this spring, after an up-and-down campaign last year. Sansing will join him in the outfield. Parris can adequately play multiple positions across the infield and provides pop in the middle of the lineup.

Hall calls Gann “one of the better defensive first baseman I’ve ever had.” Gann should be a big factor at the plate as well.

As for the other four seniors, Brennan Wheat and Trey Glover are battling with freshman Cooper Mullins for the starting catcher role. Rigdon Gibbons is a right-handed pitcher full of energy and comedic relief in the dugout, but moxie and determination on the mound. Jonathan Box is a second baseman and is “that guy everybody needs on their team.”

Among some other role players, Jack Ross is a sophomore who will spend time on the hill, as well as corner infield. Jeremiah Gary is a left-handed pitcher and speedy outfielder transitioning to the team after basketball season. Jackson Warren is a junior coming off a knee injury, but Hall believes he has potential to make a strong impact.

Hall believes the strengths of this year’s team will be its senior leadership and returning pitching experience. He also believes the infield defense could be the best it has been in his six years at Homewood.

The program is in great shape, with strong classes coming through the program in future years. Pitching coach Keith Brown is back for his 26th year with the program as well.

“There are some really good years ahead of us,” Hall said.