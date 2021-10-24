Patriots offense led by versatile receivers

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood tight end Harvey Ray (15) attempts to make a one-handed catch, guarded by Vestavia Hills defensive back Will Cox (1), in a game against Vestavia Hills at Waldrop Stadium on Aug. 27. The Patriots defeated the Rebels 9-7.

Jackson Parris compared the Homewood High School football team’s group of receivers to the 2019 University of Alabama squad.

On that Alabama team, the top four receivers were DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs and Jaylen Waddle. All four of them were selected within the top 15 picks of the last two NFL Drafts.

Before Parris’ comparison is dismissed with laughter, consider his thought behind it. Each of those Alabama receivers provided quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a reliable target, but all of them also possessed different traits and skill sets to make them unique players.

That’s what Parris means when he says the Patriots receivers resemble that group. Of Homewood’s top receivers — Parris, Harvey Ray, Aron Marsch, J.C. Daniel and Charlie Reeves catch the majority of passes — they are all unique players.

They are all also reliable and capable.

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Homewood wide receiver Jackson Parris (5) runs the football during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Sept. 10 at Chelsea High School.

“We’re good at spreading everything out,” Ray said. “Our receivers can all do something. Len [Irvine] was our go-to guy last year, but all of us can do something. That’s the strong part of our game.”

Ray’s brother, Woods, is the quarterback leading the Homewood offense this fall. He got plenty of experience last fall and has taken the reins of the passing attack. Parris said he could tell the quarterback was gaining confidence and passing with great accuracy at the midway point of the season.

“There’s no substitute for experience in high school football,” Homewood offensive coordinator Heath Brunner said. “These guys played a lot last year, and Woods got some quality reps.”

“This is a really good group right here, and we are not afraid to put the ball in the air,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “That’s easy to say when you’ve got a group of receivers like this and a quarterback like Woods Ray.”

The brother-to-brother connection has paid dividends for the Patriots this fall. Woods hit Harvey for a 15-yard touchdown in the season-opening game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa – a game that Homewood rallied to win at the end.

The duo has been working on honing their crafts with one another over the last few years. When they were growing up, Harvey played running back while Woods saw time along the offensive line.

But Woods moved to quarterback for good in sixth grade, and last fall was the first time the two played together on the same team in their current positions. They had been looking forward to the moment.

“In the offseason, we worked a bunch up here, and that helped us out a lot,” Harvey Ray said.

Marsch said the Homewood receivers work really well together and noted the strong chemistry the group possesses. He also enjoys how Woods Ray puts the ball right on target more often than not. Marsch had a big game against Chelsea, as he caught nine balls for 99 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a blessing to have a quarterback that can throw it exactly where you want it,” Marsch said.

Daniel has another important role aside from being a receiver. He has also served as the team’s kicker for the last two seasons. He has made multiple critical game-winning kicks, including one to beat Pelham last fall and one to knock off Hillcrest to begin this year.

“I like doing both,” he said. “Kicking is something I can help the team out with. If it helps the team, I’m willing to do both. Playing receiver is also fun, being able to help in that way, too.”

He’s even made big plays in both roles in the same game. Against Chelsea, Daniel caught a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and booted a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter.

In the final regular season game in 2020, Daniel hit a low line drive through the uprights from 42 yards away to lift his team. That one gave him the confidence to beat Hillcrest at the beginning of this season.

“After the Pelham game, making that kick, it calmed my nerves a little bit,” he said.

Berguson said Daniel is the fastest player on the team and is the best deep threat in the Patriots’ passing attack. He also said Marsch is the hardest worker on the team, saying “he gives 100% every rep in practice and in games.”

Harvey Ray is the most versatile player in the offense. He can spread out wide as a receiver, line up as a tight end or even start plays in the backfield. Parris is a natural athlete, and things “just come easy to him.” Reeves most often plays in the same position as Harvey Ray and runs some of the best routes on the team.

Reeves said a key for the team coming down the stretch is staying dedicated to its work in the weight room.

“We’ve got to keep our strength up and make sure our legs are good,” he said.

The Patriots advanced to the second round of the playoffs last fall. If they want to do that again, or move even further, the passing attack will go a long way in deciding that.