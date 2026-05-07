Patriots looking to finish spring sports on top

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Homewood pitcher Ben Roberts (9) Homewood pitcher Ben Roberts (9) throws a pitch during a game against Hoover on March 18 at Hoover High School.

Homewood High School's spring sports teams are making a strong push toward the postseason as the calendar turns to May.

The Patriots baseball team had high hopes entering the season, and its performance during the regular season did not disappoint. Homewood spent much of the season as the No. 1 team in Class 6A.

The baseball state playoffs began the weekend of April 24-25, with the 6A playoffs continuing May 1-2, 8-9 and 15-16. The 6A state finals will be May 20 and 21. The first game will be May 20 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. The second game and a third, if necessary, will be May 21 at Jacksonville State University.

The Homewood boys and girls soccer teams were looking to make deep playoff runs yet again. As of press time, the Patriots boys and girls were both ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. Both teams were eliminated by rival Mountain Brook in the second round of the playoffs last spring and are hungry to make another playoff push.

The first and second rounds of the playoffs were contested in late April, with the third round around the beginning of May.

If either team makes it to the semifinals, the semifinals and final are part of the state tournament in Huntsville on May 7 and 9.

The outdoor track and field team has turned in several standout individual performances this spring. Homewood’s boys are looking to defend their 2025 state outdoor title, with the girls looking to improve upon last spring’s third-place finish.

The Class 6A state meet is in Gulf Shores this spring, held April 30-May 2.

The Homewood boys golf team has plenty to live up to, with the Patriots looking to defend their Class 6A state title from last spring as well. Sectionals took place in late April, with the sub-state tournament slated for May 4-5 and the state tournament May 11-12. This year’s state tournament will be held at Magnolia Grove RTJ in Mobile for Class 6A and 7A teams.

The Homewood softball team is in the midst of one of its best seasons in recent memory. The Patriots have had several impressive victories and cracked the top 10 of the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings in mid-April.

Area tournaments will take place the first week of May, with the regional tournaments set for May 11-14. Homewood should advance past the Area 9 tournament and will play in Albertville for regionals. The Class 6A state tournament will take place May 18-19 at Choccolocco Park.