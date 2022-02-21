Patriots looking for repeat playoff berth

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Taylor Patterson (21) fields the ball as he makes the throw to first base for an out in a game against John Carroll Catholic at Homewood High School in March 2021.

The Homewood High School baseball team earned its playoff berth a season ago.

The 2021 Patriots had to navigate one of the toughest areas in the state just to qualify for the state playoffs, competing against Chelsea, Mountain Brook and Briarwood to be one of the top two in Class 6A, Area 9.

They managed to do that, though, and are looking to find some more of that magic in 2022.

This year, head coach Lee Hall said it is “all hands on board” for Homewood to reach its potential.

“We’re going to be relying on players from the eighth grade up to the senior class,” Hall said. “There’s a mixture of old, with 11 seniors, to young, with an eighth grader, and all grades in between.”

Hall said the biggest hurdle for the Patriots at the outset of the season is the injury bug, something that the team is currently working around. Lawson State commit Josh Beasley likely would have been the team’s top pitcher but is out for the year with an arm injury.

There are some other injured players that are expected to return midseason. That would certainly give the team a shot in the arm as it approaches the ever-important area play.

Out of those 11 seniors, Homewood will need all of them throughout the season. Outfielders Jack Couch, Griffin Fuller and Aron Marsch will give the Patriots plenty of experience out there. Fuller has committed to Mississippi University for Women, while Marsch is coming off a strong football season, and his competitive nature is apparent in everything he does.

Brian Condon will be an athlete to watch this spring. He’s done a little bit of everything during his high school career, from playing football to baseball and now soccer. He is going to play both soccer and baseball this spring. While on the diamond, he will serve as the Patriots’ primary catcher.

Taylor Patterson returns as the team’s No. 3 hitter and moves in from the outfield to take hold of first base. He will likely be asked to pitch some as well.

Charlie Teel will give Homewood something it has had in abundance the last several years: stability at shortstop. After the graduation of John Hall, Teel is the next guy to step into that spot. He has committed to Sewanee and will also be one of the Patriots’ top arms.

Jack Traffanstedt has endeared himself to coaches and players alike and will give Homewood plenty of contribution at second base.

Addison Daugherty is a left-handed pitcher the Patriots will need to step up and shine this season, along with Jack Freeman. Both will provide strong leadership for the Homewood pitching staff. James Spencer is a third baseman and pitcher who is also playing his final season for the Patriots.

Owen Isenhower and Jackson Parris are among the rest of a deep roster that have an opportunity to bolster the Homewood attack this year as well.

Hall knows the season will be a challenge, as it always is in the Birmingham area.

“If our pitching can come together as the season progresses, I really like our defensive and offensive ball club. We’re going to be a very solid team,” he said.