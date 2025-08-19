Patriots looking for more

As Grace Burgess enters her second season as head coach of the Homewood volleyball team, she feels a difference in the gym.

Last fall was her first at the helm of the program she once played for, and while the Patriots had a solid season, there was plenty of adjustment. There were new systems, expectations and relationships to build. This year, things feel more settled.

“I feel a lot more confident and ready this year, and I think the girls do too,” Burgess said. “There’s already a level of trust. They know the expectations, and we’ve built that relationship.”

The Patriots advanced to the Class 6A North Regional last season, and Burgess believes this year’s team has the potential to take another step forward. Over the summer, she saw signs of a group that has grown not only as volleyball players but as teammates and leaders.

“I’ve seen them really step into leadership roles,” she said. “They understand that it’s not just about being the best player but about bringing the best out of their teammates. That’s been really cool to watch.”

The 2025 team features five returners to the varsity team, along with some new faces who have emerged during the offseason. Mae Noerager impressed over the summer and should be one of the Patriots’ top offensive threats. Setter Kamryn Coleman returns, and she has continued to improve over her years on varsity. Sarah Johnson will play outside hitter, while Addison Wood has proven to be a top defensive presence. Lily Stephens is another strong defensive player.

“They’ve played together for a long time, and they’re very team-first,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of returners that played important roles for us last year, and then some new ones that have really stepped up and are just great teammates.”

Mollie Brown is a junior setter, while senior Walker Binkley and sophomore Jane Serotsky are new middles for the Patriots. Mary Ellis Jarmon and Kailyn Mory are going to be factors on the outside as well. Mary Kyser Braswell, Mary Ashlyn Morris and Lucy Murphree are versatile players who can contribute in multiple spots.

The Patriots will miss the on-court production of Ellis McCool, who suffered an injury and will be out for the year. She has remained with the team and will be an emotional lift as the season progresses.

Burgess said the program has put a strong emphasis on accountability and effort, two values she believes are essential to the team’s identity.

“They know what’s expected. They’ve taken ownership and have been holding each other to those standards,” she said.

The Patriots compete in Class 6A, Area 9, alongside Parker, Minor and Jackson-Olin. The 2025 schedule also includes matches against Spain Park, Hoover, Chelsea, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills. They will also take part in events such as the Juanita Boddie Tournament and host the annual Margaret Blalock Tournament in early October.

Burgess sees a team that is building the right way, from the inside out.

“I’m proud of how far we’ve come,” she said. “They’re talented, but more than that, they play for each other. That’s what makes this group special.”