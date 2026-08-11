Patriots lean on program culture as new faces fill key roles

× Expand Photo by Alex Millender. Michael Luckianow (23).

Homewood High School returns just four starters on offense and three on defense this season, but head coach Ben Berguson said the program’s culture and the repetitions many players picked up during last year’s deep playoff run give the Patriots a jolt heading into the fall.

“Our football culture is so good here that it creates a lot of confidence,” Berguson said. “Even though we’re replacing a lot, our kids will be very confident going into the season.”

Berguson called last season a great one, one he believes could have extended further had the Patriots not run into eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville. He pointed to a wild loss at rival Mountain Brook, a game that landed Homewood on SportsCenter, as the most memorable moment in a memorable season.

“It was just one of those special games between two great communities,” Berguson said.

Expand Photo by David Leong. Quincy McGhee (5).

The staff added several new pieces this offseason. Shawn Bostick joins to coach tight ends. Boo Smith, previously an offensive coordinator at Hueytown, takes over the receivers. Jaiquan Crook comes on to coach outside linebackers, and Jake Collins, a Homewood alum who spent time on staff at Mountain Brook, returns to coach cornerbacks.

Homewood opens the season on the road against John Carroll on Aug. 21, then travels to Briarwood the following week, a pair of nonregion rivalries Berguson said he intentionally kept on the schedule through the classification shakeup.

Region play begins Sept. 4 at home against Mountain Brook and continues on the road at Pelham and Helena. Homewood has an open date Sept. 25, then hosts Calera and Chelsea and travels to Chilton County within the region before closing the regular season at home against Ramsay and a nonregion matchup with Oak Mountain.

OFFENSE

A quarterback battle between senior Jack Myers and junior Timothy Roshell will carry into the season. Berguson said Myers, who has an extra year in the system, throws an accurate ball, while Roshell brings more of a dual-threat skill set.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Berguson said.

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Chappy Chapleau (0).

At running back, senior Chappy Chapleau returns after leading the position group in touchdowns a year ago, with junior Tyler Betts and freshman Cyn’Mauree Debruce, pulled up to varsity this spring, also in the rotation. Junior Reid Goldstein, listed simply as an athlete, will get touches at both running back and receiver after running track this spring.

The offensive line returns three of Homewood’s four starters, led by senior Gray Keown at left tackle and senior Asher Ketcham, who moves inside after starting at right tackle a year ago. Senior Edwin McBride and junior Walker Bostick round out the returning group, while the left guard spot remains open, with junior Yael Hernandez, senior Antonio Williams, juniors Christian Rivas, Mario Hernandez, Edwin Petrey and Drew Berguson, and freshman J.W. Giardina all positioning for playing time along the line.

At receiver, junior Kamryn Foster returns from a hip injury, and junior Beckham Newell has emerged as a vertical threat after adding size in the offseason. Senior Cornell Warren is back after tearing his ACL last season, with junior Preston Hill, senior Davis Litton and sophomore Mason Wearren rounding out the group.

At tight end, junior Marcus McGee returns to football after two years focused solely on basketball, and junior Bennett Smith, who also handles long snapping duties, gives Homewood another flexible target. Senior Landon Pettus, working back from shoulder surgery, will also see snaps at tight end.

DEFENSE

Expand Photo by Alex Millender. Major Moorer (95).

Senior Major Moorer anchors the defensive front and has already drawn college interest, alongside sophomore Jakari Haynes and senior Dennis White at the other end spots. Junior Canon Tutor, senior Colton Gibbs and sophomore Ian Anderson provide depth up front.

At outside linebacker, senior Rodregus Lambert moves over from the defensive line to cover the field side, bringing rare athleticism for the position. Senior Luke Serotsky mans the boundary side, with juniors Cameron Clifton and Tyrek Mosley in the rotation behind them.

Inside, seniors Ty Ford and Pate Lee and junior Liam Stack will rotate at the position.

Expand Photo by Richard Force. Rodregus Lambert (21).

The secondary returns junior Quincy McGhee and junior Michael Luckianow at cornerback, with junior Ben Baguley, senior Bryon Long, who moved down from safety, and junior Christian Dorsey adding depth. At safety, junior Tate Burdeshaw returns after a breakout sophomore season, joined by senior Ollie Whitten, who is back after a concussion cut short his year, and junior Judah Pettus, who moves over from receiver.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Junior Gabriel Carlson returns as Homewood’s punter and is expected to handle placekicking duties as well, with sophomore Jozy Hicks also competing for kicks. Bennett Smith takes over at long snapper.