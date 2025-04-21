Patriots cruise through opening round

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood's Jack Ross throws a pitch earlier this season.

The Homewood High School baseball team is moving on to the second round.

The Patriots swept Clay-Chalkville last Friday in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, winning 18-0 and 10-0 to cruise to the next round.

In the first game, Jack Ross earned the win by throwing 4 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out four. The win was the 22nd of his Homewood career, setting a new program record.

Levi Nickoli earned the win in the second game, hurling five innings of two-hit ball, with nine strikeouts.

Over the two games, Thomas Davis had three hits and three runs batted in. Ross finished with three hits, including a pair of triples. Nickoli had three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs. George Brockwell hit a home run and knocked in four runs, while Will Siegel had a homer among two hits.

Cooper Mullins had three hits, with a double and three RBIs. Drew Susce finished with two hits and two RBIs.

John Carroll came up short in the first round of the 5A playoffs. The Cavs split the first two games with Jacksonville, but fell in the third game.

The Cavs won the first game 6-1, but Jacksonville rallied to win 4-3 in the second game and earned an 11-1 victory in the third game.

Homewood will remain at home this weekend for the second round of the playoffs. The Patriots host Hartselle in a tough series, with a Friday doubleheader set to begin at 5 p.m. If a third game is necessary, it will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.