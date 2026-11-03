Patriots cross-country teams advance to state

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Homewood High School’s cross-country teams each finished second to Mountain Brook at the Class 5A, Section 4 meet Thursday at Munford High School, with the boys coming up a single point short of the section title. Both Patriots teams advance to the state meet, as do four John Carroll Catholic High School runners who qualified individually at their sectional in Huntsville.

Homewood scored 29 points to Mountain Brook’s 28 in the boys race. Will Thompson led the Patriots in third place in 16 minutes, 15.70 seconds, and Wade Thomas (fourth, 16:20.09) and Trevor Crosson (fifth, 16:22.76) followed, giving Homewood three of the top five finishers.

Isaiah Davis (eighth, 16:37.83) and Henry Siegel (ninth, 16:38.15) rounded out the scoring five. Charles Stone (10th, 16:41.67) and Nico Davis (11th, 16:52.46) also ran in the top seven, and the Patriots put 11 runners under 18 minutes.

In the girls race, Homewood scored 33 points to Mountain Brook’s 22. Evelyn Buckner was third in 19:10.43, less than a tenth of a second behind Mountain Brook’s Anna Erdberg for second.

Maggie Moore (fifth, 19:29.89), Lexie Fowlkes (sixth, 19:40.22), Karis Kynes (ninth, 20:03.26) and Madelyn Luckianow (10th, 20:26.82) completed the scoring five. Lucie Rein (12th, 20:38.24) and Eleanor Green (17th, 21:21.79) rounded out the top seven.

Springville, Pell City and Gardendale finished third through fifth in both races.

John Carroll competed in the AHSAA Private School AA, Section 2 meet at John Hunt Cross Country Park. Senior Anton Brakke led the Cavaliers’ boys, finishing 13th in a field of 72 in 17:44.51. Freshman Christopher Topazi (20th, 18:09.39) and senior James Segars (21st, 18:14.40) came in back-to-back to earn the other two individual berths.

Phillip John Madonia (25th, 18:32.60) and Luke Dye (28th, 18:40.56) rounded out the scoring five, with Andrew Smitherman (36th, 19:17.08) and Sebastian Jabines (37th, 19:22.73) completing the top seven.

In the girls race, junior Zuzu Dillard paced John Carroll in 27th place in 23:39.72 in a field of 62 and earned an individual spot at state. Ari Chavez (31st, 24:03.12), Amelie Lenz (36th, 24:50.81), Emery O’Brien (43rd, 25:36.44) and B.B. Painter (51st, 27:05.23) completed the scoring five, with Lucy Dillard (57th, 29:17.43) and Lacey Polzin (58th, 29:46.90) rounding out the top seven.

Randolph’s Brooks Johnson won the boys race in 16:12.02, and Briarwood’s Allie Hale won the girls race in 19:11.95.

The state meet is Nov. 7 at Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton.