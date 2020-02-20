Patriots continuing to build under Hall

× Expand Staff photo. John Hall (16) throws out a runner during a gameagainst Helena on March 12, 2019, at HomewoodHigh School.

Many of the guys Homewood High School baseball coach Lee Hall became accustomed to penciling into the lineup over his first two years at the helm have now departed.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Hall is calling his third season an “unknown year.”

The word unknown is not to be mistaken for other words typically thrown around in sports, such as rebuilding or down. Hall is bullish on the prospects of his Patriots squad this spring, but he simply doesn’t quite know where all of the production will come from.

“This year, we have a lot of unanswered questions,” Hall said. “We’ll be mixing and matching to figure out what our team is going to be.”

Among those who graduated following last season are ace pitcher Justin Perreault, shortstop Daniel Patton and catcher John Hale, all of whom are playing college baseball. The Patriots will also be without two-year varsity player Charlie Goode, who suffered a knee injury in football season and will be sidelined for the spring.

Of the team’s returners, John Hall likely has the most experience. He played second base last season but will move over to shortstop for his junior campaign.

Homewood has 12 seniors as well. Alex Ray played over half of last season at first base and will have a significant role once again. Andrew Rohdy played some in 2019 and is a candidate to slide into John Hall’s former second base spot.

On the mound, Sloan Squires — a Lawson State Community College commit — will attempt to follow in Perreault’s footsteps and anchor the pitching staff.

“He’s pitched in some really big games for us,” Lee Hall said. “We’re going to be riding him this year, and we’re hoping he can carry us and get us off to a good start.”

Seniors Cam Green and Graham Harrison will also help out pitching, but a junior to keep an eye on is Brode Susce. Susce is more in the mold of Perreault, in terms of being a power arm with a fastball that tops out in the upper 80s (miles per hour). Susce will also get some looks at first base, while Green can play third as well.

Lee Hall is expecting a strong season from Trae Ausmer, who takes over for Michael Kash in center field. Ausmer missed a significant portion of last season due to injury, but the Starnes Publishing All-South Metro receiver possesses the requisite speed to patrol center.

Kaj Knudsen and Alex Kamau will handle most of the catching duties for the Patriots, while Ray, Susce and Harrison Hawkins split much of their time at first base and in the designated hitter spot. Max Heath is a name to watch at third base.

Jackson Smitherman is a breakout candidate in the outfield. He was hurt last season, but the 6-foot senior could take control of the left field position as a senior. DeMarcus McNeily is likely to play right field.

The Patriots made it to the Class 6A quarterfinals in 2018 and to the second round last season. Lee Hall said he has been building upon the foundation laid by longtime coach Doug Gann, who was promoted to athletic director two years ago.

“It was good when I got here, and we continue to improve and enhance since I’ve gotten here,” he said. “We’re trying each year to get it to another level.”