Patriots conclude region play in October

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Homewood running back AJ Crear (23) finds a running lane during a game between the Patriots and Cavaliers at John Carroll High School on Aug. 25.

The month of October represents the last chance for the Homewood High School football team to make a playoff push.

After taking an open date Oct. 6, the Patriots play three straight Class 6A, Region 3 games to determine their playoff fate.

On Oct. 13, Homewood welcomes Chilton County to Waldrop Stadium. The Tigers are looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2019. Homewood made quick work of Chilton County on its home field last fall, cruising to a 31-10 win. The teams have been region foes a few times over the last 20 years, with Homewood winning all five previous meetings between the teams.

Pelham appears to be one of the stronger programs in the region this year, and the Panthers will travel to Homewood on Oct. 20. Homewood dominated this showdown last year, 28-0, as Pelham was dealing with injuries to key players. Homewood has also dominated the series in recent years, winning eight of the last nine.

Homewood will wrap up the region slate with a trip to Briarwood on Oct. 27, to face a Lions team in a bit of a rebuilding season. Briarwood was also dealing with several key injuries at this point of the 2022 season, and Homewood took advantage, winning 34-10 last fall. Homewood holds an 11-6 edge in the series.

Homewood wraps up the regular season the following Friday by facing Jasper. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 38-20 last fall in the first ever meeting between the two programs.

John Carroll also faces a tough October in a hopeful playoff push. The Cavs travel to Pleasant Grove on Oct. 6, following that up with a home game against Ramsay the following Friday. John Carroll heads up the road to Jasper on Oct. 20 before returning home to wrap up region play against Wenonah.

The Cavs conclude the regular season against Maplesville on Nov. 3. They are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2009.