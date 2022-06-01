Patriots claim 4th in state outdoor

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Spencer Lamb competes in the boys 110-meter hurdles during the Homewood Track and Field Invitational at Waldrop Stadium on March 19. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Emma Brooke Leavering competes in the girls 1600-meter run during the Helena Track and Field Invitational at Helena High School on March 24. Prev Next

The Homewood High School track and field team completed its season recently at the state outdoor meet in Gulf Shores May 5-7.

Homewood’s boys and girls each finished fourth in the Class 6A division.

Mountain Brook won the girls competition, edging Northridge 116-111.5, flipping the final standings from the state indoor meet, in which Northridge got the best of the Spartans. St. Paul’s scored 52 points, while Homewood finished with 48.5 points. Saraland finished fifth with 42 points.

On the boys side, Scottsboro beat McGill-Toolen, edging out the Jackets 79-76. St. Paul’s was a distant third with 53 points and Homewood had 43.5. Clay-Chalkville placed fifth with 35 points.

Spenser Lamb was the top performer in the meet for Homewood, finishing second in a pair of events. He came in second in the 110-meter hurdles, with a time of 14.67 seconds. He was strong in the 300 hurdles as well, finishing second in 39.41 seconds.

Robert Fowlkes was seventh in the 400, Ben Murray and Grayton Murray finished seventh and eighth in the 800, Slate Rohrer was sixth in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles, Elliott Allen was fourth in the pole vault, and Ivan Wimberly placed sixth in the javelin event. The boys 4x800-meter relay team finished fourth, the 4x400 was eighth, and the 4x100 was 10th.

Brooke Walden had the strongest individual showing for Homewood on the girls side. She took home second place in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 12 feet, 6 inches.

Emma Brooke Levering had a couple of impressive performances as well. She was third in the 3,200 and grabbed fifth in the 1,600. Sydney Dobbins was fourth in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600. Sarah Derriso finished seventh in the 100 hurdles, Chandler Binkley was ninth in the high jump, Jordan Reaves was fifth in the pole vault, and Naeemah Gamble was third in shot put. Madeline Alford finished 10th in the 300 hurdles.

The 4x400 team finished second with a time of 4:01, the 4x800 team was fourth, and the 4x100 team placed ninth.