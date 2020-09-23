Patriots, Cavs wrap up regular season in October

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood wide receiver Harvey Ray (15) runs the ball during a game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Aug. 21 at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa defeated Homewood 49-19.

Both the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams finish the regular season with five games in the month of October.

Homewood has four straight Class 6A, Region 5 games to begin the month. The Patriots begin things Oct. 2 with a trip to Huffman, which is in its first season under new head coach Bill Smith. Homewood and Huffman have not played much over the years, but the schools have split four meetings, the most recent coming in 2009.

Homewood hosts Shades Valley the following Friday. Homewood knocked off the Mounties 37-27 when the teams met last in 2017 and has won each of the last four meetings. Shades Valley does hold a 14-9 edge in the series.

The Patriots are back on the road for a Thursday night game at Mountain Brook on Oct. 15. With Mountain Brook dropping down to 6A, the two schools are region opponents for the first time in nine years. The last time the teams met on the football field, Mountain Brook won 21-14 in 2011. They met every year from 1974-1999 and Mountain Brook has an 18-15 edge in the series.

On Oct. 23, Homewood hosts Briarwood to cap off region play. The teams have been region foes periodically over the last 20 years and are once again. Homewood picked up a 27-0 win over the Lions the last time they played in 2015. The Patriots have won 10 of the 14 contests between the schools, including the last four.

Homewood concludes regular season play Oct. 30 at Pelham. Last fall, the Patriots knocked off the Panthers 42-21 in a region game, but they are not in the same region for at least this season and next. Homewood holds a 14-6 lead in the all-time series.

Four of John Carroll’s five games in October are home games after playing just one home contest in the season’s first half. On Oct. 2, the Cavs host Parker. John Carroll fell to the Thundering Herd 49-21 last fall and has lost five straight in the series. Parker has an 8-5 lead in the all-time series.

John Carroll then hosts Ramsay the following Friday. The Cavs have struggled against Ramsay in recent years, and the Rams have surged to be one of the premier teams in 5A. Ramsay has knocked off John Carroll each of the last four seasons.

On Oct. 16, John Carroll heads to Pleasant Grove for its only road contest of the month. Pleasant Grove has had similar success to Ramsay in recent years, and the Spartans have shut out the Cavs each of the last two seasons. The teams have played 13 times over the years, with Pleasant Grove winning seven of those games.

John Carroll wraps up region play at home against Wenonah on Oct. 23. Last fall’s contest was a tight one, with Wenonah emerging with a 29-27 victory. John Carroll has only beaten Wenonah once in eight meetings between the schools.

The Cavs wrap up the regular season Oct. 30 against St. Clair County. The two schools have split the 10 previous meetings between them, with John Carroll claiming a 35-21 win early last fall.