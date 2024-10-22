Patriots, Cavs volleyball teams take on regionals

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Homewood volleyball team huddles together after scoring on competition in the Hoover vs Homewood Girls Volleyball Game at Hoover High School on Aug. 29, 2024.

The Homewood and John Carroll high school volleyball teams will be competing in the North Super Regional tournaments this week at the Finley Center.

Homewood and John Carroll won their respective area tournaments last week to advance to the super regionals.

Homewood won Class 6A, Area 9 with three-set sweeps over Jackson-Olin and Minor. John Carroll won 5A, Area 9 with sweeps over Wenonah and Northside.

Homewood will take on Buckhorn on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the opening round of super regionals. With a win, the Patriots would face either Southside-Gadsden or Pell City at 2 p.m. Homewood would need to win both matches to advance to the second day of the tournament and to the state tournament next week.

If the Patriots make it to Thursday, they would play at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to determine seeding for the state tournament.

John Carroll plays Brewer at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the opening round of the 5A bracket. With a win, the Cavs would play either Arab or Jacksonville at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Cavs need wins in both of those matches to advance to the second day and to state. On Friday, the Cavs would play at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The North Super Regional Tournament has been held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville for the last several years, but the venue and the Alabama High School Athletic Association did not come to terms on a new agreement, forcing the AHSAA to find a new location for this year's tournament.

The Finley Center is located at the Hoover Met Complex. Tickets for the event can be purchased at GoFan.co.