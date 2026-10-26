Patriots, Cavs volleyball end season at super regionals

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s Addison Wood (9) passes a ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam John Carroll’s Gabi Thiga (15) at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam John Carroll’s team celebrates at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam John Carroll’s Elinor Chan (41) swings at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s Addison Wood (9) sets a ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s Iris Gibson (7) hits the ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s Corinne Erickson (18) passes at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s student section at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s Mollie Brown (6) sets the ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood head coach Grace Burgess at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s Corinne Erickson (18) hits a ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 22, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam Homewood’s Addison Wood (9) chases down a ball at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam John Carroll's student section cheers at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam John Carroll’s Gabi Thiga (15) blocks at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam John Carroll’s Elinor Chan (41) passes at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by Minh Lam John Carroll’s Myca Banks (3) swings at the North Super Regional on Oct. 21, 2026, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo courtesy of Minh Lam. Prev Next

Homewood and John Carroll’s high school volleyball seasons ended at regionals last week.

Homewood lost 3-1 to Austin in the first round of the Class 5A North Super Regional on Thursday at the Finley Center in Hoover. The Patriots had finished second in the Class 5A, Area 10 Tournament and beat Oxford 3-0 in the sub-regional to reach regionals.

John Carroll lost 3-2 to Randolph School in the first round of the Class Double AA North Super Regional. The Cavaliers had finished second in the Class Double AA, Area 3 Tournament.